Legendary playback singer S Janaki passed away in Mysuru at the age of 88 due to cardiac arrest. She was cremated with full state honours in the presence of family, politicians, and celebrities. Her granddaughter performed the final rites.

Legendary playback singer S Janaki was cremated with full state honours during her last rites in Mysuru, who passed away due to cardiac arrest on Saturday at the age of 88. Along with the state honours, several politicians and celebs attended the last rites, including former CM Basavaraj S Bommai, singer Mano, Union Minister Suresh Gopi, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and others.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

S Janaki passed away at the Apollo Hospital in Mysuru after suffering age-related health complications. She had been admitted to the hospital in the early hours of the day after her health deteriorated. As per the Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru, press release, she was admitted on July 11 at 12:49 pm. "Despite intense medical care and continuous monitoring by a multidisciplinary team, she suffered a cardiac arrest during the course of treatment," reads the press release. She was declared deceased at 7:30 pm.

The singer was cremated with full state honours in the presence of S Janaki's family and her well-wishers. Her granddaughter, Apsara Vydyula, performed the final rites as family members, fans and well-wishers gathered to bid farewell to one of Indian cinema's most recognisable voices.

Before the cremation, the fans also paid their last respect to the mortal remains of the iconic South singer Janaki at Mysuru. One of the fans bowed in love to pay tribute to the singer.

After the final rites, Apsara Vydyula, granddaughter of veteran singer S Janaki, called the demise of the singer a "great loss" for the nation and family. While talking to ANI, Apsara Vydyula said, "This is a great loss, not just to our family, for the whole nation, for the whole world. My grandmom was a very versatile singer. She had the most expressive type of singing. I think everybody who listens to her music knows that."

Leaders Across Parties Pay Tribute

Despite living in Hyderabad, according to Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, singer S Janaki expressed her wish to "spend her final days in Mysuru." While talking to the media, CM DK Shivakumar said, "S Janaki was one of India's most celebrated playback singers, having recorded more than 40,000 songs in multiple languages. She recorded her first song in Mysuru, and her last song was also recorded there. Although she was living in Hyderabad, she always cherished Mysuru and wished to spend her final days there. I have spoken to her family members, and they have decided to honour her wishes by performing her last rites in Mysuru. We will accord her full state honours."

The leaders across political parties and celebs extended their condolences and paid tribute to playback singer S Janaki after her demise.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed deep grief over the demise of legendary playback singer S Janaki Amma and extended his condolences to her family and admirers, recalling her multi-linguistic and vast career in the field of music and entertainment. The Prime Minister emphasised that the melodies created by the iconic singer will continue to enchant generations.

In a post on X, PM Modi recalled the singer's remarkable versatility and said her songs beautifully conveyed every emotion with unmatched grace. "The passing of the distinguished playback singer S Janaki Amma is an irreparable loss to the world of music and culture. Her songs in various languages were popular across generations. They gave voice to every emotion with unparalleled grace as well as versatility. Her melodies will continue to enchant listeners in the years to come. My heartfelt condolences to her family, countless admirers and the entire music fraternity in this hour of grief. Om Shanti," he said.

President Droupadi Murmu also paid tribute to legendary playback singer S Janaki, describing her as a music icon whose voice transcended languages. In a message shared on X, President Murmu remembered Janaki's "extraordinary singing" and noted that her career, which spanned more than six decades, left an indelible mark on Indian cinema and music. "In the passing of the legendary playback singer S Janaki Amma, India has lost a musical icon. Her extraordinary singing enthralled generations. Her illustrious career spanned more than six decades, during which she recorded thousands of songs in nearly 20 Indian languages, including Hindi, Odia, Tulu, Urdu, Punjabi and Bengali. Her timeless music will always remain valuable. I extend my heartfelt condolences to her family and countless admirers," wrote President Murmu.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi expressed his sorrow at the passing of singer S Janaki, who was also popularly known as "Nightingale of South India". While extending his condolences, Rahul Gandhi wrote on his X handle, "Deeply saddened by the passing of S. Janaki ji, the Nightingale of South India. For generations of Indians, her voice was the soundtrack of love, devotion, joy and longing. Performing in multiple languages with extraordinary grace, she united people across regions through the universal language of music. My heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and millions of admirers."

Karnataka Minister Yathindra Siddaramaiah talked about building a memorial of S Janaki to pay tribute to her contribution to the South film industry. Sharing the details of Janaki's funeral, Yathindra Siddaramaiah said, "Since 8 am, all the fans have been coming till 3.30 pm, we will keep the body here. After that, we will take the body to Kaniyanahundi, it was her last wish to be cremated here. In our childhood, we have grown up hearing her voice only. She has given immense contribution to the South Indian film industry her service will never be forgotten. Many advisors have come, and they want to build a memorial. I'll bring it to the notice of the Chief Minister, so he will take the appropriate decision."

South Film Industry Mourns Janaki's Demise

Celebrities from the South film industry extended their condolences and tributes across social media platforms, remembering S Janaki's rich legacy and contribution to the world of music.

Actor Trisha Krishnan penned an emotional note, remembering the late singer. "Carrying your name in one of my most special films will forever be one of the greatest honours of my life. But knowing you and being loved by you is something I'll cherish forever.Thank you for your hugs, your kindness,your laughter and for always reminding me that the greatest artists are the humblest souls.Your voice will live forever. Rest peacefully Janaki Amma. I will miss you terribly," Trisha wrote.

Superstar Rajinikanth extended his homage on X, praying for the departed soul."May her soul, who delighted generations of people with her honey-sweet voice, attain peace. #JanakiAmma," he wrote.

Actor Chiranjeevi expressed deep shock as he mourned her passing on social media. He remembered how she largely contributed to his career with her music. "The news of Janakamma garu's passing has deeply shaken my heart. In my cinematic journey, she lent her unparalleled voice to countless unforgettable songs. It was her voice that breathed life into the many emotions we brought to life on screen. Behind so many songs that audiences fondly remember from my career lies Janakamma garu's sweet voice. Every time those songs play, those days... those memories... come alive once again before my eyes," a part of his tweet read.

Remembering S Janaki, the actor-politician Kamal Haasan, wrote, "The song will forever keep resounding. Where shall I seek that love, Mother? An inconsolable sorrow exists for many. My deepest condolences to them all."

A Storied Career

Born on April 23, 1938, S Janaki recorded more than 48,000 songs in over 20 languages during a career spanning six decades, earning numerous national and state honours, including the Padma Bhushan.

S Janaki, the legendary 'Nightingale of South India,' has recorded over 48,000 songs across 17 languages. Her best tracks span a variety of languages, eras, and moods, including iconic collaborations with composers like Ilaiyaraaja, MS Viswanathan, and Vidyasagar. Some of the iconic songs of S Janaki include 'Senthoora Poove', 'Kanne Kalaimaane', 'Pagale Vennela', 'Guvva Gorinka', 'Thumbi Vaa', 'Gaganavu Ello', 'Oru Madhura Kinavin', 'Unarumee Gaanam' and others.

Her death marks the end of an era in Indian music, leaving behind a timeless legacy that continues to resonate across generations.