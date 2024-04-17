Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Former PM HD Deve Gowda accuses Karnataka DyCM of kidnapping 9-year-old girl, stealing her father’s property

    Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda accused Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar of orchestrating the kidnapping of a 9-year-old girl and illegal seizure of her father's property. Deve Gowda provided details of the incident, alleging coercion and fraudulent activities. He urged authorities to investigate and questioned Shivakumar's leadership integrity within the Congress party.

    Former PM HD Deve Gowda accuses Karnataka DyCM of kidnapping 9-year-old girl, stealing her father's property
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 17, 2024, 2:18 PM IST

    Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda has accused Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar of involvement in a disturbing incident involving the kidnapping of a 9-year-old girl and the illegal seizure of her father's property.

    The allegations surfaced during a media conference held in Mudigere, Chikkamagaluru district, where Deve Gowda raised serious concerns about Shivakumar's actions. According to Deve Gowda, the incident involved Shivakumar orchestrating the kidnapping of the young girl, who was the daughter of a man from Bidadi, who had earned money from his endeavours in America.

    ‘DK Shivakumar loves corrupt people’: HM Amit Shah digs Karnataka Congress during LS campaign in Bengaluru

    Deve Gowda detailed the harrowing sequence of events, stating that Shivakumar's associates blindfolded the girl and hid her while threatening her father to sign away his property. The victim's family was coerced into relinquishing their property under duress, leaving them in a dire situation where they had lost everything and were forced to work for others to make ends meet.

    The former Prime Minister revealed that he possessed evidence of the fraudulent activities, including fake property deeds and legal battles that ensued in both the High Court and the Supreme Court. Despite the legal hurdles, Shivakumar allegedly resorted to extreme measures by kidnapping the innocent child to manipulate her parents into compliance.

    In a poignant moment described by Deve Gowda, the distraught mother clung to her husband's leg, begging for the safe return of their daughter. Fortunately, the child was eventually released unharmed, but the trauma inflicted upon the family was immeasurable.

    Supreme Court clears Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar in 2018 money laundering case; check details

    Furthermore, Deve Gowda claimed that Shivakumar attempted to cover his tracks by issuing checks totalling 20 lakhs to the victim, claiming to have sold the seized property. However, both checks ultimately bounced, adding further distress to the already victimized family.

    The former Prime Minister emphasized the seriousness of the allegations, urging authorities to investigate the matter thoroughly. He also called into question the integrity of Shivakumar's leadership within the Congress party, suggesting that such reprehensible actions should not be tolerated.

    Last Updated Apr 17, 2024, 2:18 PM IST
