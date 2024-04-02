‘DK Shivakumar loves corrupt people’: HM Amit Shah digs Karnataka Congress during LS campaign in Bengaluru

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched scathing remarks against Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and the state Congress during a campaign rally in Bengaluru. Shah emphasized the need for a corruption-free environment, contrasting BJP's governance with the alleged malpractices of the opposition. His speech aimed to sway voter sentiments ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has undertaken a campaign rally in Bengaluru's Palace grounds. Speaking at the event, HM Shah launched scathing remarks against Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and president of the state Congress, DK Shivakumar, alleging that DKS loves corrupt individuals, and he further claimed that members of the INDI alliance love corruption. Shah, amidst a charged crowd, highlighted various issues ranging from corruption charges to developmental agendas, setting the tone for the upcoming elections.

In his address, Shah emphasized the need for a corruption-free political environment, underscoring the alleged mismanagement and malpractices during the Congress regime. He pointed out the stark difference between the governance styles of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the opposition, particularly targeting Congress and its leaders.



Detailing the allegations, Shah reiterated the BJP's stance on corruption, citing instances from past and present political scenarios. He accused the Congress of rampant corruption during its tenure, contrasting it with Modi's tenure, where he claimed people from all walks of life benefitted.



Shah did not mince words as he took a swipe at the opposition, asserting that the BJP aims to secure more than 400 seats in the upcoming elections. He highlighted the significance of Karnataka in BJP's electoral strategy, stressing the need for increased voter turnout to achieve the desired results.

Furthermore, Shah highlighted the infrastructural developments under the Modi government, including the construction of the Ram Mandir and increased grants to states. He criticized the Congress for its alleged politics of appeasement, asserting BJP's commitment to inclusive governance.