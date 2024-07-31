Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ‘Not dog meat’: Food dept test report reveals mutton supplied from Rajasthan to Bengaluru

    Recent allegations of dog meat being transported from Jaipur to Bengaluru were addressed by the Food Safety Department. Tests confirmed the meat was mutton. Commissioner K. Srinivas reported that all 84 boxes contained sheep meat, and Hyderabad’s lab results corroborate this. Authorities are combating false claims and will take action against those spreading misinformation.

    Food department test report reveals it was mutton not dog meat supplied from Rajasthan to Bengaluru
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 31, 2024, 4:19 PM IST

    In response to recent allegations that dog meat was being transported from Jaipur, Rajasthan to Bengaluru, the Food Safety Department has released a test report confirming that the meat was indeed mutton. 

    Food Safety and Quality Commissioner K. Srinivas addressed the issue, explaining that after seizing the meat and conducting tests, all 84 boxes were confirmed to contain mutton. This report has been submitted to Food Department Secretary Harsha Gupta. While the lab report from Hyderabad has arrived, the test results from the Bangalore lab are still pending. The Hyderabad report confirms that the meat is sheep meat, not dog meat.

    Karnataka: Complaint filed against former MP Pratap Simha for allegedly threatening ACP Chandan

    The Food and Quality Department is actively addressing the rumours surrounding this case. The 84 boxes of meat that arrived from Rajasthan have been verified as mutton, with no other animal meat mixed in. Authorities are taking action against those spreading false claims about dog meat. The police will be involved in addressing these rumours, and appropriate actions will be taken against those responsible for the misinformation.

    Hindu activists allege Dog meat supplied to Bengaluru from Rajasthan by train, protest at Yeshwantpur station

    Regarding Home Minister G Parameshwar's comment about goat meat, Srinivas stated, "I am unsure why he made that statement before the report was available. We have not been informed of this issue, and you should direct your questions to him." The ICAR report from Hyderabad also confirms that the meat is mutton and not dog meat.

    The test results validate that the meat being questioned is mutton, and the Food Safety and Quality Department is committed to ensuring that the public is not misled by unfounded rumours.

