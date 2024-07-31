Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka: Complaint filed against former MP Pratap Simha for allegedly threatening ACP Chandan

    A complaint was filed against former Mysore Kodagu MP Pratap Simha by Aam Aadmi Youth Unit President GH Lohit Kumar for allegedly threatening ACP Chandan on Twitter. The tweet, linked to an incident involving Puneeth Kerehalli, allegedly undermines public trust in the police. Kumar demands immediate legal action at Magadi Road Police Station.

    First Published Jul 31, 2024, 12:54 PM IST | Last Updated Jul 31, 2024, 12:54 PM IST

    A complaint has been registered against former Mysore Kodagu MP Pratap Simha for allegedly threatening ACP Chandan on Twitter. The complaint was filed by Aam Aadmi Youth Unit President GH Lohit Kumar at the Magadi Road Police Station.

    The incident stems from an alleged situation involving Puneeth Kerehalli, who was reportedly naked at the police station. In response, Pratap Simha tweeted, "I have come to the police station, you stay," directly addressing ACP Chandan. 

    Lohit Kumar stated that Simha's tweet undermines the public's faith in the law and the state's police department. He believes the tweet was politically motivated, despite no official record of the incident. Kumar has called for immediate legal action against the former MP. The complaint was formally lodged at Magadi Road Police Station, with a demand for swift action.

    What was the incident?

    Hindu activist Puneeth Kerehalli attacked a train on suspicion of illegally transporting dog meat from Rajasthan. When the police took Puneeth Kerehalli into custody, it was alleged that ACP Chandan stripped Puneeth naked and brutally assaulted him.

    In response, Puneeth Kerehalli and his supporters, including former MP Pratap Sinha, attempted to meet ACP Chandan but were detained by the police. However, former MP Pratap Sinha has not been allowed to meet ACP Chandan and has been standing on the road with his supporters.

    Former MP Pratap Simha tweeted on Platform X, "Brother Puneeth Kerehalli has been released. ACP Chandan tortured Puneeth in the police station.  We will be coming to the station tomorrow”. In this context, former MP Pratap Sinha and Belthangadi MLA Harish Poonja came to meet ACP Chandan on Wednesday morning. However, they were stopped on the road and not allowed to visit him."

