Bengaluru gangrape: Woman forced to consume alcohol before sexual assault; More shocking details emerge

A 30-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by four hotel workers on a hotel terrace in Bengaluru’s Koramangala. The incident occurred past midnight, and the accused, who worked as assistants and chefs, were arrested following the victim’s complaint.

Bengaluru: Four hotel workers have been arrested for allegedly raping a 30-year-old woman on a hotel terrace in Koramangala past midnight on Thursday. The accused have been identified as Ajit from Koramangala, Shivu and Vishwas from HSR Layout, and Shimol from Adugodi. While Shimol hails from Uttarakhand, the other three are from West Bengal, according to police. All are in their mid-20s and work as assistants and chefs in different hotels.

The incident came to light after the woman's husband alerted the police control room around 7:30 AM on Friday, reporting that his wife had been sexually assaulted. A Hoysala patrol team was immediately dispatched to their residence in southeast Bengaluru.

Bengaluru SHOCKER! Woman gang-raped on Koramangala hotel terrace, 3 acquaintances arrested

The woman stated that she was near Koramangala V Block when the four men approached her. "One of them claimed to know me and invited me for dinner with his three friends. Trusting them, I agreed," she said.

However, instead of a regular dinner, they took her to the terrace of a nearby hotel that had already closed for the day. There, the men consumed alcohol and pressured her to drink as well. She further alleged that they then gang-raped her.

Around 7 am, the accused told the woman to leave and even arranged an auto-rickshaw for her. “They asked me to take the auto and go home,” she stated.

After reaching home, she informed her husband about the ordeal, and the couple decided to file a police complaint.

According to the police, the woman is originally from Delhi and currently resides in Bengaluru with her husband. The couple has four children, with three staying in Delhi while the youngest lives with them in Bengaluru. The husband works as an assistant at a private cellular company, while the woman is employed at an event management firm.

Latest Videos