Bengaluru gangrape: Woman forced to consume alcohol before sexual assault; More shocking details emerge

A 30-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by four hotel workers on a hotel terrace in Bengaluru’s Koramangala. The incident occurred past midnight, and the accused, who worked as assistants and chefs, were arrested following the victim’s complaint.
 

Bengaluru gangrape in koramangala hotel terrace: Woman forced to consume alcohol before sexual assault; more details emerge anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Feb 22, 2025, 11:40 AM IST

Bengaluru: Four hotel workers have been arrested for allegedly raping a 30-year-old woman on a hotel terrace in Koramangala past midnight on Thursday. The accused have been identified as Ajit from Koramangala, Shivu and Vishwas from HSR Layout, and Shimol from Adugodi. While Shimol hails from Uttarakhand, the other three are from West Bengal, according to police. All are in their mid-20s and work as assistants and chefs in different hotels.

The incident came to light after the woman's husband alerted the police control room around 7:30 AM on Friday, reporting that his wife had been sexually assaulted. A Hoysala patrol team was immediately dispatched to their residence in southeast Bengaluru.

Bengaluru SHOCKER! Woman gang-raped on Koramangala hotel terrace, 3 acquaintances arrested

The woman stated that she was near Koramangala V Block when the four men approached her. "One of them claimed to know me and invited me for dinner with his three friends. Trusting them, I agreed," she said.

However, instead of a regular dinner, they took her to the terrace of a nearby hotel that had already closed for the day. There, the men consumed alcohol and pressured her to drink as well. She further alleged that they then gang-raped her.

Around 7 am, the accused told the woman to leave and even arranged an auto-rickshaw for her. “They asked me to take the auto and go home,” she stated.

After reaching home, she informed her husband about the ordeal, and the couple decided to file a police complaint.

According to the police, the woman is originally from Delhi and currently resides in Bengaluru with her husband. The couple has four children, with three staying in Delhi while the youngest lives with them in Bengaluru. The husband works as an assistant at a private cellular company, while the woman is employed at an event management firm.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Karnataka: Marathi-Kannada tensions flare as KSRTC bus conductor assaulted in Belagavi; VIDEO anr

Karnataka: Marathi-Kannada tensions flare as bus conductor assaulted in Belagavi; VIDEO

'Even God can't fix Bengaluru roads within next few year': Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar (WATCH) shk

'Even God can’t fix Bengaluru roads soon': Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar sparks row (WATCH)

Karnataka health officials crack down 24 eateries using alleged 'plastic sheets' for idli preparation vkp

Karnataka health officials crack down 24 eateries using alleged 'plastic sheets' for idli preparation

Bengaluru SHOCKER! Woman gang-raped on Koramangala hotel terrace, 3 acquaitances arrested vkp

Bengaluru SHOCKER! Woman gang-raped on Koramangala hotel terrace, 3 acquaintances arrested

Bengaluru Madrasa head's son arrested for assaulting 11-year-old girl over spilled rice vkp

Bengaluru Madrasa head's son arrested for assaulting 11-year-old girl over spilled rice

Recent Stories

Meta planning to expand Engineering Hub in Bengaluru amid recent layoffs: Report gcw

Meta planning to expand Engineering Hub in Bengaluru amid recent layoffs: Report

Champions Trophy, IND vs PAK: Why is Virat Kohli struggling? Gavaskar explains KEY reason behind dismissals snt

Champions Trophy, IND vs PAK: Why is Virat Kohli struggling? Gavaskar explains KEY reason behind dismissals

Atishi pushes BJP on Rs 2500 women scheme, demands answers from Delhi CM Rekha Gupta ddr

Atishi pushes BJP on Rs 2,500 women scheme, demands answers from Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

Karnataka: Marathi-Kannada tensions flare as KSRTC bus conductor assaulted in Belagavi; VIDEO anr

Karnataka: Marathi-Kannada tensions flare as bus conductor assaulted in Belagavi; VIDEO

Georgina Rodriguez: 10 times Cristiano Ronaldo's love slayed in black snt

Georgina Rodriguez: 10 times Ronaldo's lady love slayed in black| PICS

Recent Videos

Northeast Pulse | What is Jhumur Dance and How Assam is Preparing to Set Guinness World Record?

Northeast Pulse | What is Jhumur Dance and How Assam is Preparing to Set Guinness World Record?

Video Icon
Cuteness Overload! Kartik Aaryan's FUN Moments with His Pet Dog #puppyvideos

Cuteness Overload! Kartik Aaryan's FUN Moments with His Pet Dog #puppyvideos

Video Icon
KIIT Students Get SURPRISING Support From Police Commissioner!

KIIT Students Get SURPRISING Support From Police Commissioner!

Video Icon
World Pulse | Young Adults Flock to London's Two-Hour 'Digital Detox', 'Offline' Nights

World Pulse | Young Adults Flock to London's Two-Hour 'Digital Detox', 'Offline' Nights

Video Icon
End of an Era! Kolkata’s Iconic Yellow Taxis VANISHING Forever! 🚖💔

End of an Era! Kolkata’s Iconic Yellow Taxis VANISHING Forever! 🚖💔

Video Icon