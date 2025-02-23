Karnataka: Wildfire destroys 35 acres of forest near Chamundi Hills, triggers security boost

A wildfire near Chamundi Hill destroyed 35 acres of forest before being extinguished after 11 hours. No wildlife was harmed. Authorities suspect mischief and are tightening security, restricting entry timings, and imposing fines to prevent future incidents. Public cooperation is urged to protect the sacred forest.

A wildfire that erupted near Chamundi Hill on Friday afternoon has been brought under control, with authorities confirming that no wildlife was harmed. The fire, suspected to be an act of mischief, engulfed around 35 acres of forest land before being doused after nearly 11 hours of continuous efforts by the Forest Department and fire personnel.

Addressing a press conference at Aranya Bhavan on Saturday, Mysuru Zone Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Dr. K.N. Basavaraja stated that the fire was reported in the Bente Halla and Golla Halla areas around 12:30 PM on Friday. The dry summer conditions, combined with strong winds reaching speeds of 35 km/h, caused the fire to spread rapidly across the scrub forest. Firefighters battled the flames until 11:30 PM to bring the situation under control.



Marathi-Kannada Dispute: Woman claims bus conductor also made indecent remarks, says Belagavi Commissioner

Chamundi Hill has a 65 km road network, along which firebreaks are created annually to prevent wildfires. This year, an additional 5 km of firebreaks were built as a precaution. Three watchtowers are also installed around the hill for fire surveillance.

Due to the steep terrain, firefighters faced challenges in accessing certain areas. However, with the help of nine fire engines, the fire was fully extinguished. As an additional safety measure, three Forest Department teams are inspecting the site to prevent any further flare-ups. Drone surveillance has confirmed that no active fires remain.

Dr Basavaraja assured that the fire primarily affected weeds and bushes, with only two completely burnt eucalyptus trees. The reserve forest, home to deer, reptiles, and leopards, did not witness any wildlife casualties. On Saturday morning, two adult leopards and two cubs were spotted near Devikere, reaffirming that no animals were harmed.

The Chamundi Hill Reserve Forest spans 1,516 acres, and Friday’s fire destroyed 35 acres of green cover. In comparison, a wildfire in 2019-20 had burned 70 acres of forest land.

Authorities are ramping up security to prevent further fire incidents and unauthorised human activities. A compound wall is being constructed around the hill to restrict the illegal entry of livestock and people. Out of the planned 15 km boundary, 550 meters have already been completed, and tenders have been floated for an additional 250 meters.



Karnataka: Marathi-Kannada tensions flare as bus conductor assaulted in Belagavi; VIDEO

Strict penalties are being imposed on individuals violating forest rules, such as venturing off designated paths, stopping vehicles to eat, smoking, or consuming alcohol. To enhance safety, all entry roads to Chamundi Hill—except the main entrance—are now closed from 10 PM to 6 AM. In light of the recent fire, a proposal has been submitted to the district administration to begin closures from 6 PM instead.

Chamundi Hill is a sacred site and an ecologically sensitive reserved forest. Authorities have urged devotees and visitors to refrain from irresponsible actions such as smoking, discarding cigarette butts, or lighting fires, as these can trigger devastating wildfires.

Latest Videos