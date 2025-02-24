Bengaluru man sets cars on fire after breakup, police launch manhunt

A Bengaluru man, Rahul, allegedly set three cars on fire and damaged a motorbike after his ex-girlfriend distanced herself. He assaulted her brother and a security guard before fleeing. Police, treating the case as a priority due to his criminal history, have launched a manhunt.

Published: Feb 24, 2025, 10:14 AM IST

A shocking act of revenge unfolded in South Bengaluru late Saturday night when a man allegedly set three cars on fire and damaged a motorbike. The incident, suspected to be driven by personal vengeance, occurred in areas under the Channamanakere Achhukaatu and Subramanyapura police stations.  

The accused, identified as Rahul alias Star Rahul, is a known history-sheeter in his late 20s from Hanumanth Nagar. A cab driver by profession, he has 18 criminal cases against him, including charges of attempted murder, drug peddling, and robbery. Police say he is closely linked to another criminal, Kullu Rizwan. In 2022, Rahul was shot in the legs by officers after he allegedly tried to attack them during an arrest attempt.

Preliminary investigations suggest Rahul was in a relationship with a young woman, Ragini (name changed), a final-year college student. She had recently cut ties with him, which Rahul blamed on her family.  

At around 12:30 AM on Sunday, Rahul and three accomplices arrived on motorbikes at Ragini’s father’s house. He reportedly shouted for her father and elder brother, accusing them of turning her against him. In a fit of rage, he allegedly assaulted her brother before setting fire to their car parked outside. He also damaged the brother’s motorbike before leaving.  

The gang then headed to an apartment in Arehalli, Subramanyapura, where Ragini and her mother stayed. Rahul reportedly tried to talk to her, but when that failed, he and his friends set her mother’s car on fire in the apartment basement. The flames spread, damaging another car before residents put out the fire. However, Ragini’s mother’s car was destroyed.  

When the apartment’s security guard attempted to intervene, Rahul allegedly assaulted him before fleeing the scene.  

Following the incident, separate complaints were filed by Ragini’s brother and the owner of the third damaged car. Police have launched a manhunt to track down Rahul and his accomplices.  

Given his criminal record, authorities are treating the case as a high priority and are gathering evidence to ensure his arrest.

