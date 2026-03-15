A Bengaluru couple pays ₹60,000 monthly for a 2BHK apartment, calling it worth the price. Their housing society offers resort-like amenities, greenery, sports facilities, and convenience. Social media users have praised the society, agreeing the premium rent is justified for such lifestyle.

Bengaluru, often called Silicon City, is known for its rapidly rising rental rates, making it one of the most expensive cities to live in India. Finding a comfortable apartment at a reasonable price can be a challenge. Recently, a Bengaluru-based couple revealed that they pay ₹60,000 per month for a two-bedroom apartment. Surprisingly, they believe the rent is completely justified due to the facilities, space, and environment offered by their housing society.

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Detailed Video Tour Explains The Price

To explain their perspective, the couple made a detailed video tour of their apartment complex, showcasing the clubhouse, grounds, and all the amenities. After watching the video, many viewers agreed with them, saying that ₹60,000 seems reasonable considering the lifestyle and facilities offered.

Spacious, Green, And Well-Planned Complex

The housing society has 23 towers, each built with generous spacing between them. Spread over a large area, the complex is full of trees, plants, and flower gardens. According to the couple, this layout creates a refreshing environment with clean air, ample natural light, and a calming atmosphere.

Sports And Recreation Facilities

The society includes a large ground for football, cricket, and other sports. It also has a dedicated space for events and an indoor stadium. The complex is largely self-sufficient, with a clubhouse, party hall, hotel, restaurant, grocery store, and a vegetable store. Residents can access almost everything they need without leaving the society.

Resort-Like Amenities

Additional facilities include a large swimming pool, a separate pool for children, a gym, and other fitness areas.

The couple shared, “Looking at the swimming pool and the surroundings, it feels like we are spending time at a resort in Coorg.”

They also praised the clean and peaceful environment, along with the convenience of doorstep services available within the society.

Social Media Praises the Society

Many social media users have praised the housing society, highlighting its greenery, spacious layout, and resort-style amenities. Several people shared their fond memories of visiting the complex, recalling moments of relaxation, recreation, and family outings.

The video tour sparked nostalgia and admiration, with viewers appreciating the attention to detail and the high standard of living offered.

One user even commented, “You missed showing the pet park area,” showing familiarity with the society’s facilities.

Rent Justified, Say Residents

“Even though we do not use all the facilities, we feel that the monthly rent of ₹60,000 is justified,” the couple concluded.

For many, the video provides insight into why rents in Bengaluru are so high and demonstrates how residents can find value in the premium lifestyle and extensive amenities provided by high-end housing societies.