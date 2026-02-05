Bengaluru police have filed a case against homeowner Riyaz Hussain for violating rules while renting his property to two Sudanese nationals. The violation was discovered during a routine inspection under the Foreigners Act.

A case of non-compliance with legal regulations concerning the rental of property to foreign nationals has come to light in Kothanur. The local police have registered a case against the homeowner, Riyaz Hussain, for failing to adhere to mandatory rules. The incident highlights the importance of following legal procedures when renting residential properties to foreigners in India.

Sudanese Nationals Residing in Kothanur Property

It has been revealed that Riyaz Hussain had rented his house to two Sudanese nationals. During a routine police check, it was discovered that the homeowner had not provided the mandatory information to the local police station regarding the presence of foreign tenants.

Violation Discovered During Police Inspection

This violation of the law was identified during a routine inspection by Kothanur police. Consequently, a case has been registered against Riyaz Hussain under the Foreigners Act at the Kothanur police station.

Mandatory Rule for Homeowners Renting to Foreign Nationals

According to the law, homeowners renting their property to foreign nationals are required to inform the local police station in advance. Police officials have emphasised that these rules exist to ensure public safety and facilitate proper law enforcement.

Investigation Underway

The police are continuing their investigation into the matter, verifying the documents and residential details of the foreign nationals, and ensuring that all legal procedures are being followed.