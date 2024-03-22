Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IMD predicts three-day rainfall in drought-hit Karnataka starting today

    The Karnataka Meteorological Department forecasts moderate rainfall over several districts including Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, and Chikkamagaluru, with thunderstorms in others like Chikkaballapur and Shimoga. Coastal, hilly, and southern regions expect light rain. Some areas may experience temperature fluctuations. The forecast aids residents and authorities in preparing for the weather changes.

    IMD predicts three-day rainfall in drought-hit Karnataka starting today vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 22, 2024, 8:56 AM IST

    The Karnataka Meteorological Department has forecasted three days of rainfall across various districts of Karnataka starting from today. According to the latest predictions, moderate rain is expected to lash several regions, including Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, and Mysore.

    In addition to the aforementioned districts, Chikkaballapur, Chamarajanagar, Chitradurga, Davangere, Kolar, Mandya, and Shimoga are likely to experience moderate rain accompanied by thunder and lightning.

    Coastal, hilly, and southern hinterland areas can anticipate light rain over the next four days. However, districts such as Belagavi, Bidar, Bagalkote, Gulbarga, and Raichur may witness rainfall due to increased sunshine.

    While rain is expected to provide relief from the prevailing dry weather in some areas, fluctuations in temperature are anticipated in certain districts. The State Meteorological Department's rain forecast aims to provide residents and authorities with vital information to prepare for the upcoming weather conditions.

    Last Updated Mar 22, 2024, 8:56 AM IST
