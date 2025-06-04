RCB fans across Karnataka prayed fervently for the team’s IPL victory, which came true as RCB lifted the trophy. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah congratulated the team, praising their teamwork and Virat Kohli’s dedication in this historic win.

Bengaluru: Fans across the state offered special prayers in various temples, hoping for Royal Challengers Bangalore’s victory in the 18th edition of the IPL final. Their prayers were answered as RCB lifted the trophy. Along with the fans, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also wished RCB good luck.

Statewide prayers for RCB victory

RCB fans offered special prayers in temples across Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Shivamogga, and other places, hoping for the team's victory.

Women in Mysuru performed special poojas and offered Kumkum Archana at the Adi Shakti Chamundeshwari Temple in KG Koppal, fasting for RCB’s win. National volleyball player Manikanta Rajgoud from T Narasipura taluk offered prayers at the Kukke Subrahmanya Temple for the same.

In Chamarajanagar, RCB fans performed Shiva Ashtottara Pooja at the Male Mahadeshwara Temple, cracked coconuts, and chanted victory slogans, praying for RCB's win in the final. Fans held RCB jerseys in front of the temple and prayed to Male Mahadeshwara, hoping for the cup to be theirs this time.

Cricket fans in Shivamogga offered special prayers for RCB's victory at the Prasanna Ganapathi Temple in Gandhi Bazaar.

CM Siddaramaiah hails historic victory

Congratulations to RCB for defeating Punjab in the IPL final and lifting the cup. The RCB boys have performed cohesively as a team throughout the tournament. Virat Kohli's 18 years of dedication and commitment are reflected in this victory. There is no doubt that every RCB player has given a champion performance in bowling, batting, and fielding. This is a historic day. Finally, Ee Sala Cup Namde. - Siddaramaiah, Chief Minister.

Deputy CM DK Shivakumar praises RCB’s determination and teamwork

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also joined the chorus of celebration, congratulating Royal Challengers Bangalore on their historic IPL victory. Praising the team’s relentless spirit and unity, he highlighted how this win has brought immense pride and joy to Karnataka. Shivakumar emphasised that the success reflects the passion and dedication of every player and fan, marking a memorable moment for the entire state and the RCB Army.