Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinch their first IPL title after 18 years, celebrated by Vijay Mallya with the iconic phrase "Ee Sala Cup Namde."

After a nail-biting finale at Narendra Modi Stadium, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) finally clinched their first-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) title, ending an 18-year wait with a thrilling six-run victory over Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Tuesday. The historic triumph in the IPL 2025 season has sent fans into jubilant celebrations.

One particular celebration that went viral is that of former RCB owner Vijay Mallya. “RCB are IPL Champions finally after 18 years. Superb campaign right through the 2025 tournament. A well balanced team Playing Bold with outstanding coaching and support staff. Many congratulations! Ee sala cup namde !!” wrote Vijay Mallya in a post on X.

How RCB Beat PBKS To Lift IPL 2025

Chasing the title, Royal Challengers Bengaluru posted a competitive total of 190 for 9 in their 20 overs, thanks to crucial contributions from their key players. Virat Kohli anchored the innings with a composed 43 off 35 balls, while Rajat Patidar’s quickfire 26 runs off 16 balls gave the innings a much-needed boost. Liam Livingstone chipped in with a valuable 26, helping RCB maintain momentum through the middle overs.

Kohli’s experience shone through as he led the charge, even though he struggled to get fully settled. The innings was sealed by an aggressive cameo from Jitesh Sharma, who smashed 24 runs off just 10 balls, pushing the total close to the 190-run mark.

For Punjab Kings, Arshdeep Singh (3/40) and Kyle Jamieson (3/48) were the pick of the bowlers, applying pressure with timely wickets to keep the chase in check. Yet, RCB’s batsmen held their nerve to set a challenging target.

Punjab Kings began their chase brightly with an aggressive opening partnership between Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh. However, key wickets at crucial moments stalled their progress—Priyansh was dismissed for 24 and Prabhsimran followed soon after with 26.

Shashank Singh stood tall for Punjab with a fiery unbeaten 61 off 30 balls, including three fours and six towering sixes, unleashing a late surge in the final over. Despite his valiant effort, the mounting required run rate and falling wickets around him made the chase increasingly difficult.

RCB’s bowling unit, led by Krunal Pandya (2/17), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/38), and Yash Dayal (1/18), bowled with discipline and precision, maintaining pressure through tight fielding and sharp catches. Punjab Kings eventually finished on 184 for 7, falling just six runs short of the target.

Despite Shashank’s heroic knock, Punjab Kings’ quest for the IPL title ended in heartbreak as Royal Challengers Bengaluru held on for a thrilling victory.