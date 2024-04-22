Ex-K'taka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar calls PM Modi 'Shani', says 'will get rid of him on June 4' (WATCH)

The former Karnataka Assembly Speaker made this statement during a public address in Kolar district and sparked a swift retort from the BJP, with State President BY Vijayendra condemning his choice of words.

In a fiery exchange of words, senior Congress leader and former Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar on Sunday (April 21) likened Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "Shani," the malefic planet in Vedic astrology believed to bring misfortune.

Addressing the gathering, Kumar expressed his confidence in the Congress party's prospects in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and said, "Modi Saheb, believing in god, we are waiting for June 4 (Lok Sabha poll results), to see this country getting rid of Shani which has afflicted it."

He further drew parallels between Modi and the malefic planet, asserting that the Prime Minister's tenure has brought adversity akin to the influence of Shani.

However, Vijayendra swiftly rebuked Kumar's remarks, labeling them as disrespectful and lacking in decorum. Taking to social media platform X, Vijayendra criticised Kumar's language, invoking saint poet Purandara Dasa's verses on the "uncouth" tongue.

Vijayendra accused Kumar of sullying the dignity of the Assembly Speaker's position, referring to previous controversial statements made by Kumar during his tenure. He dismissed Kumar's analogy and said, "If the dog barks, will the world be destroyed? No one cares what you say."