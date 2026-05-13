Chikkaballapur MP Dr K Sudhakar said empowering women with self-reliance is the biggest guarantee. He praised women SHGs under the Sanjeevini programme for their Akka Snacks brand and urged support for local products under the Vocal for Local initiative.

Emphasising women’s empowerment and self-reliance, MP Dr K Sudhakar said that the greatest and most lasting “guarantee” is enabling women to stand on their own feet and lead independent lives.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

He was speaking after meeting members of women’s self-help groups under the Sanjeevini programme at his office in the District Administration Building on the outskirts of the city. The women had gathered to present their local brand, Akka Snacks, highlighting their entrepreneurial journey and products.

MP Appreciates Akka Snacks Branding And Quality

Dr Sudhakar expressed happiness over the brand “Akka madida akkareya tinisugalu” (snacks made with affection by Akka). He praised the hygienically packed local products, including spicy groundnuts from Chintamani, crispy chakli from Peresandra, kodubale, and nippattu, along with healthy items such as ragi laddu and jaggery coconut sweets.

He said the confidence and enthusiasm of the women entrepreneurs was inspiring and added that he was impressed by their branding and product quality.

Boost To Local Products Under Vocal For Local Initiative

The MP stated that choosing such local products for daily consumption, festivals and gifting would significantly strengthen women self-help groups and rural livelihoods.

Calling for support to the Vocal for Local initiative promoted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he urged people to encourage indigenous products.

“These women, trained under the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM-Aajeevika), are emerging as successful entrepreneurs. We must support them in reaching wider markets,” he said.

Call For Collective Support To Women Entrepreneurs

Dr Sudhakar congratulated the women self-help groups of Chikkaballapur for their efforts and said their success should inspire society. He reiterated that collective support would help scale their work and strengthen rural economic development.

Members of the Sanjeevini self-help groups and members of the public were present during the programme.