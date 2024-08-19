Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah gets temporary relief as HC delays MUDA scam case hearing

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah received temporary relief from the High Court in the MUDA scam case. An interim order halts the Sessions Court's actions until August 29, delaying any potential legal consequences. The High Court also postponed hearings related to private complaints.

The case began when Chief Minister Siddaramaiah received a prosecution notice from the Governor related to the MUDA scam. In response, Siddaramaiah filed a writ petition in the High Court, challenging the notice. Following hearings on the petition, the High Court has decided to adjourn the matter until August 29.



Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah moves HC against governor's prosecution order in MUDA land scam case

During this period, the Sessions Court has been instructed not to issue any orders related to the case. This move effectively delays any potential legal actions against Siddaramaiah until the High Court provides further direction. If the Sessions Court were to rule on the case before August 29, it would potentially nullify the High Court's current proceedings.

The High Court has also directed the Special Court of the People's Representatives to adjourn all hearings related to the private complaints filed by Snehamai Krishna and TJ Abraham until the end of August. This decision means that Siddaramaiah will not face any immediate legal consequences in connection with the MUDA scam until the High Court makes further rulings.

