Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Electricity rate set to increase in Karnataka from April 1?

    Karnataka's major power distributors propose a 50-60 paise/unit hike in electricity tariffs to KERC, citing increased costs. BESCOM suggests a 49 paise hike. The adjustment aims to offset financial strains caused by rising coal and procurement expenses for the upcoming fiscal year. The Gruha Jyoti scheme enrollees are exempt, but others may face increased rates.

    Electricity rate set to increase in Karnataka from April 1? vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jan 5, 2024, 9:40 AM IST

    Karnataka residents might face an increase in electricity prices come April 1st, as five major power distribution companies, including Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM), have put forth a proposal to the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC). The proposal suggests a hike in tariffs by 50 to 60 paise per unit.

    BESCOM, in its proposal submitted in the final week of December, seeks a 49 paise increase per unit. However, the KERC will review this proposal, aiming to adjust the rates in a manner that doesn't overly burden either the distribution companies or the consumers. These revised rates are expected to take effect from the start of the new fiscal year, 2024.

    Bengaluru grapples with surge in crime rates in 2023, highest in two years

    Additionally, other electricity suppliers such as Mangalore Electricity Supply Company (MESCOM), Hubballi Electricity Supply Company (HESCOM), Kalaburagi Electricity Supply Company (JSCOM), and Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Company (CESC-Mysore) have also petitioned the KERC for tariff revisions, seeking an increase ranging between 50 to 60 paise per unit.

    Karnataka: Woman loses Rs 89 lakh in work-from-home scam at Kalaburgi

    Sources from KERC mention that the rise in the cost of coal purchase, power procurement, and supply has strained the management of these companies, prompting the need for tariff adjustments to offset these losses in the forthcoming financial year of 2024-25.

    While this annual tariff revision is customary, it's noteworthy that this is the first time since the initiation of the Gruha Jyoti Yojana that such a hike has been proposed by these companies. Fortunately, customers enrolled in the Gruha Jyoti scheme are not expected to be impacted by this revision. However, households and commercial users not covered under this scheme might bear the brunt of the increased rates.

    Last Updated Jan 5, 2024, 9:40 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Datta Peeta case reopened: Karnataka in fresh political firestorm as state govt faces backlash

    Datta Peeta case reopened: Karnataka in fresh political firestorm as state govt faces backlash

    Karnataka: BJP leader Kota Srinivasa Poojary calls for action amidst Godhra reference  

    Karnataka: BJP leader Kota Srinivasa Poojary calls for action amidst Godhra reference  

    Bengaluru grapples with surge in crime rates in 2023, highest in two years vkp

    Bengaluru grapples with surge in crime rates in 2023, highest in two years

    Karnataka: Woman loses Rs 89 lakh in work-from-home scam at Kalaburgi vkp

    Karnataka: Woman loses Rs 89 lakh in work-from-home scam at Kalaburgi

    Karnataka: BJP fumes as Hubballi inspector forced on leave after Karasevak Srikanth Poojary arrested vkp

    Karnataka: BJP fumes as Hubballi inspector forced on leave after Karasevak Srikanth Poojary arrested

    Recent Stories

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande angry at Vicky Jain as he sings 'Bheege honth tere' for Ayesha Khan RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande angry at Vicky Jain as he sings 'Bheege honth tere' for Ayesha Khan

    cricket IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma takes aim at ICC match referees over alleged bias in pitch ratings osf

    IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma takes aim at ICC match referees over alleged bias in pitch ratings

    'Please forgive me...' Student drops apology note, bag with 'stolen' equipment at teacher's home in Trivandrum rkn

    'Please forgive me...' Student drops apology note, bag with 'stolen' equipment at teacher's home in Trivandrum

    Kerala HC hits a milestone; clears over 86000 cases out of nearly 1 lakh filed in 2023 anr

    Kerala HC hits a milestone; clears over 86000 cases out of nearly 1 lakh filed in 2023

    First update in nearly 30 years: A new button on Microsoft Windows PC keyboard

    First update in nearly 30 years: A new button on Microsoft Windows PC keyboard

    Recent Videos

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon