    Bengaluru grapples with surge in crime rates in 2023, highest in two years

    Bengaluru witnessed a concerning rise in crime in 2023, marked by spikes in murders (31%), robberies (41%), cybercrimes, and violence against women and children. Despite 12,627 reported cases, only 3,603 were resolved. Mobile theft and cybercrimes surged, prompting authorities to consider stricter penalties. Notably, suicides, accidental deaths, and drug-related cases also increased, showcasing a complex security landscape.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jan 4, 2024, 4:49 PM IST

    The capital city of Bengaluru has witnessed a troubling surge in criminal activities throughout the year 2023, prompting concerns about its reputation as the IT hub and raising alarm bells about safety and security within the city.

    According to the recently released annual crime report by the police on Wednesday, staggering spikes were observed in various criminal offences. Murders surged by a substantial 31 per cent, while robbery cases skyrocketed by 41 per cent. Additionally, cybercrime incidents witnessed a significant increase, further exacerbating worries about the city's safety landscape. Moreover, distressingly, there has been a notable rise in violence against women and children.

    The statistics paint a concerning picture: 7,566 cases were reported in 2021, escalating to 9,254 in 2022, and a staggering 12,627 in 2023. However, the detection and resolution of these crimes have fallen significantly short, with only 3,603 cases out of the reported 12,000+ incidents being resolved last year.

    Delving into the details of specific crimes, it's revealed that among the 533 recorded murders over three years, immediate provocation, adultery, family conflict, enmity, and financial disputes were the leading causes. However, there was a decrease in murders related to profit and land disputes during the mentioned period. The theft of mobile phones accounted for a substantial portion of robbery cases, comprising 57 per cent of the 673 cases reported in 2023. Authorities are considering increased penalties for perpetrators involved in mobile theft to deter such crimes.

    Alarming increases in violence against women and children are also evident. The rising awareness among women has led to a surge in reported cases, with 2,630 rape cases in 2022 escalating to 3,260 in 2023. Similarly, instances of child abuse have risen from 561 cases in 2022 to 631 in 2023, with 560 cases reported under the POCSO Act in 2023. The investigation has shown progress in 90% of these cases. The city's vulnerability to cybercriminals has also amplified, with 17,623 cases reported in 2023, compared to 9,940 in the previous year. However, the detection and resolution of these crimes remain abysmally low, with only 1,271 cases being resolved last year.

    Moreover, a worrying uptick in suicides and accidental deaths has been noted, with 2,299 suicides in 2022 rising to 2,358 in 2023. Accidental deaths due to drowning, electrocution, fire accidents, and falls from buildings have also seen an alarming increase, claiming the lives of 3,490 individuals in 2023.

    The police's crackdown on the drug trade has seen substantial success, with 3,443 cases registered in 2023, leading to the arrest of 4,399 peddlers and the confiscation of drugs worth 103.22 crores. However, a shift in focus solely towards peddlers in the past seven months has resulted in a decrease in cases, yet an increase in the detection of drug-related offences.

