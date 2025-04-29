Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar slammed the BJP-led Centre for rising inflation and accused it of emotional politics. He defended state welfare schemes, criticised BJP's protests, and warned against disrupting Congress events.

Bengaluru : Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led central government, accusing it of fuelling inflation and failing to protect people from the "rising prices" of essential commodities.

Speaking at a rally organised on Monday to protest the price hike, Shivakumar said, “We are taking out this rally to protect the people from the incessant price rise. We introduced the guarantee schemes to lower the burden of price rise on the common people.”

Targeting the BJP's ongoing 'Janakrosha Yatra' in the state, he said the protest should be directed at the party's own government at the Centre.

"Ironically, the BJP government in the Centre raised the prices of petrol and diesel on the same day the state unit of the BJP started the protest against the State government," the Congress leader said.

He added that the BJP's opposition to the state's milk price hike showed its "anti-farmer mindset", asserting that the hike benefits farmers directly.

Highlighting the state government's welfare measures, he said, “When our CM earmarked Rs52,000 crore for the guarantee scheme, the BJP said our government would become bankrupt. We have not only rolled out guarantee schemes but are also investing a lot on development works.”

He also added, "BJP is trying to do politics of emotion while we do politics of livelihood. Our government has given guarantee schemes to lower the burden of inflation. People should question the BJP on what it has done to reduce the impact of price rise."

He also said the Congress government was committed to protecting the legacy of Dr B R Ambedkar, saying, "You have blessed us in the previous election. Power is temporary, performance is permanent. We are now working towards repaying your debt. We are also working hard to save the legacy of Dr B R Ambedkar, who is being insulted by the BJP government."

Speaking on the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, Shivakumar announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for victims from Karnataka.

He also took strong exception to alleged attempts by BJP workers to disrupt Congress events.

"The BJP has conspired to send some of its workers to protest at our event by displaying black flags. If they continue with such attempts, I would like to warn the BJP leaders that we would not allow the BJP to conduct any events in the state. I urge the BJP leaders to advise their party workers not to indulge in such activities, else we are ready to launch a counter fight," he said.