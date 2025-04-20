Karnataka Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar said no hasty decision will be made on the caste census. Rahul Gandhi urged the state to enact the Rohith Vemula Act to end caste discrimination in education.

Mangaluru : Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar stated on Sunday that the state government would not take any hasty decision regarding the socio-economic survey, commonly referred to as the caste census.

He emphasised that the Congress party remains committed to empowering the oppressed and delivering justice to all communities.

"We will empower the oppressed and ensure justice for everyone. There will be no hasty decisions on this matter," Shivakumar said while addressing the media in Mangaluru.

When asked about Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's recent letter reportedly concerning the caste census, Shivakumar said he had not seen the letter.

He reiterated the Congress party's stance on equitable development and inclusive justice.

"I have not seen that letter. The Congress party is committed to taking all communities forward equally. Our aim is to provide justice to everyone. Nowhere have we said we want to do injustice to anyone. Empowering the oppressed is our primary goal," he said.

Shivakumar also highlighted that poverty exists across all communities, mentioning specific groups to underscore the inclusive nature of the Congress party's agenda.

"There are poor people in all communities, including Jains, Vokkaligas, and Lingayats, and justice will be provided to all," he added.

Lok Sabha leader of opposition, Rahul Gandi on Friday, had urged the state government to enact the Rohith Vemula Act to ensure that no one faces caste-based discrimination in the education system.

"Recently, I met students and teachers from Dalit, Adivasi and OBC communities in Parliament. During the conversation, they told me how they face caste-based discrimination in colleges and universities. Babasaheb Ambedkar demonstrated that education is the primary means by which even the most deprived can become empowered and break the caste system. But it is very unfortunate that even after decades, lakhs of students are facing caste discrimination in our education system. This discrimination has taken the lives of promising students like Rohith Vemula, Payal Tadvi and Darshan Solanki," Rahul Gandhi wrote in a post on X on Friday.

"Such horrific incidents cannot be tolerated at any cost. Now is the time to put a complete stop to this injustice. I have written a letter to Siddaramaiah ji requesting him to implement the Rohith Vemula Act in Karnataka. No child of India should have to face the casteism that Babasaheb Ambedkar, Rohith Vemula and crores of people have faced," he added

In a letter dated April 16, Rahul Gandhi said, “The murder of bright young people like Rohith Vemula, Payal Tadvi and Darshan Solanki is simply not acceptable. It is time to put an end to this firmly. I urge the Karnataka government to enact the Rohith Vemula Act so that no child of India must face what Dr BR Ambedkar, Rohit Vemula and millions of others have had to endure,”

The Lok Sabha LoP further said that it is a shame that even today, millions of students from Dalit, Adivasi and OBC communities must face such brutal discrimination in our educational system.

Rohith Vemula, a PhD scholar at the Hyderabad Central University, died by suicide in January 2016, allegedly upset over disciplinary actions taken against him by Hyderabad Central University, where he was pursuing a PhD. He was found hanging from a ceiling fan in a hostel room on January 17, 2016.