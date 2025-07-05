The Karnataka High Court has stayed trial court proceedings against Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar and KPCC in a defamation case over the Congress' 2023 "Corruption Rate List" ad targeting the BJP. Rahul Gandhi had earlier secured similar relief.

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has stayed the trial court proceedings against the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar in a defamation case related to an advertisement published during the last assembly elections. The advertisement, titled "Corruption Rate List", accused the then BJP-led state government of widespread corruption.

The High Court's interim order was issued during the hearing of a petition filed by KPCC and D.K. Shivakumar seeking quashing of the lower court proceedings. Justice S.R. Krishna Kumar presided over the matter.

Controversial ad published during 2023 elections

On May 5, 2023, during the run-up to the Karnataka Assembly elections, the Congress party published a front-page advertisement in all major newspapers titled "Corruption Rate List". The ad alleged that the BJP government had institutionalised bribery and set fixed rates for various public services and appointments.

According to the ad, bribes were being taken for the supply of Covid materials, public works contracts, grants to religious monasteries, the supply of eggs to schools, and road construction projects. At the end of the ad, Congress claimed that the "40% commission BJP government" had looted ₹1.5 lakh crore over four years.

BJP MLC files defamation complaint

In response, BJP MLC B.S. Keshav Prasad filed a private defamation complaint in the trial court, arguing that the advertisement was misleading and aimed at tarnishing the BJP’s reputation. He alleged that senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Siddaramaiah, and D.K. Shivakumar were directly responsible for publishing the ad.

The trial court is currently hearing the case. All three Congress leaders, Rahul Gandhi, Siddaramaiah, and D.K. Shivakumar, have been granted bail in the matter.

Earlier, the High Court had stayed proceedings against Rahul Gandhi. Following that, KPCC and D.K. Shivakumar also approached the High Court, which has now extended similar relief to them by staying the ongoing trial court proceedings.