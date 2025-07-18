Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah ruled out forming an SIT in the Dharmasthala mass burials case, stating investigations are ongoing based on a voluntary statement. He emphasized that action will follow only after police submit their report.

Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah clarified that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) cannot be formed merely because someone makes a claim. Drawing an analogy, he asked whether a cowshed can be built only after a calf is born.

Referring to the suspicious deaths in Dharmasthala, Siddaramaiah said that a person had voluntarily stated they had buried several bodies there. He confirmed that the police are actively investigating the matter, and further action will be taken based on their report. He stressed that decisions cannot be made based on hearsay and reaffirmed that there is no pressure on the government regarding the case. Even if there were, he said, the government would not yield.

Decision on RCB Case in Next Meeting

On the RCB Victory Parade stampede case, Siddaramaiah said that Kunha’s report has been submitted to the cabinet but is yet to be discussed. Key points from the report have already been shared with ministers, and a final decision will be made during the next cabinet meeting.

BJP Criticized for Lack of Development

Responding to BJP’s criticism, Siddaramaiah said that the Congress government is organising a convention to counter what he described as false propaganda. He pointed out that thousands of crores have been allocated to a single city, contradicting BJP’s claims of stalled development. He clarified that the upcoming convention is to highlight achievements, not a show of strength, and criticised the BJP for failing to drive meaningful progress.

Congress Renews Call for Dalit Prime Minister

On the issue of Dalit leadership, Siddaramaiah asserted that only the Congress has consistently upheld constitutional values and delivered justice to Dalits. Citing Mallikarjun Kharge’s role as AICC president, he challenged the BJP to appoint a Dalit as Prime Minister in place of Narendra Modi. He also dared BJP leader Vijayendra to relinquish his position in favour of a Dalit candidate.

New Law to Tackle Bomb Hoaxes and Provocative Speech

Regarding the recent bomb threats made to Bengaluru schools, the Chief Minister acknowledged the severity of the issue and noted that the police suspect it may be a hoax. He announced that a new law will soon be implemented to prevent such hoax calls. Additionally, another law will be introduced to curb false statements and provocative speeches.