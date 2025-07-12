In the Dharmasthala mass burials case, the complainant’s statement was recorded under BNSS. His lawyers raised concerns over being excluded from the process. He has now been granted witness protection and assured of safety.

Dakshina Kannada: In a key development in the Dharmasthala Mass Burials case, the complainant's statement was recorded today by the Principal Civil Judge and JMFC, Belthangady Taluk, Dakshina Kannada. The statement was taken under Section 183 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNSS), which corresponds to Section 164 of the former Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Advocates say complainant is illiterate and unfamiliar with court process

However, the process has raised concerns among the complainant's legal representatives, advocates Ojaswi Gowda and Sachin Deshpande. The advocates stated that they had "firmly and clearly instructed" the complainant that one of them should be present during the recording of the statement. They pointed out that the complainant is “illiterate, has never been to a Court before and had expressed serious difficulty with the process.”

Despite raising these concerns and requesting to be present, the statement was recorded in their absence. "This is for information and record," the advocates said.

In a related development, the complainant has been granted protection under the Witness Protection Scheme, 2018. A formal communication in this regard was sent to the complainant's legal team on the evening of July 10, by the concerned authorities.

The complainant has expressed gratitude to the District Judiciary of Dakshina Kannada, the police authorities, and the Government of Karnataka for promptly acting to ensure his safety.

Case involves alleged mass burials near Dharmasthala temple

The case came to light after a complaint was filed at the Dharmasthala Police Station, alleging the secret disposal of multiple bodies in a village in the Dakshina Kannada district. The complainant, a former sanitation worker at the Dharmasthala temple, has claimed he was involved in disposing of several bodies under threat.

Confidentiality maintained due to security concerns

His identity has been kept confidential for security reasons. Driven by guilt, he approached the Superintendent of Police with a request for protection and expressed willingness to fully cooperate with the investigation, on the condition that legal protection is granted to him and his family.

The complainant has offered to share detailed information about those involved and the specific locations where the bodies were disposed of, once safety assurances are in place.