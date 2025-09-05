Beltangady police raided YouTuber Sameer’s Bengaluru residence in connection with the Dharmasthala AI-generated video case. Officials seized electronic devices amid allegations that Sameer was not cooperating with the investigation.

Bengaluru: In a major development in the AI-generated video case registered at Dharmasthala police station, Beltangady police on Saturday raided the residence of YouTuber Sameer in Bengaluru. Acting on a court-issued search warrant, a team of investigators, accompanied by forensic experts, searched his rented home near Bannerghatta.

Police Team Arrives With Court Warrant

The operation was led by Beltangady Circle Inspector Nagesh Kadri along with officials from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL). The search warrant authorised them to check the premises for electronic devices allegedly used in creating the controversial video.

Initial Suspicion Of Empty House

When the team first arrived, no one responded to repeated knocks at the door, leading police to believe the house was empty. However, upon calling Sameer directly, officers learned that he was inside the residence. Shortly after, his family opened the door, and the police were allowed entry.

Devices Seized, Non-Cooperation Alleged

Investigators examined Sameer’s computer and mobile phones, which are suspected to have been used for producing the AI-generated content. Police sources allege that Sameer has not been cooperating fully with the investigation, a factor that led to the court-approved raid.