The Dharmasthala case deepens as SIT probes a gang’s fake burial site blueprint. Investigations reveal a video shot in Bengaluru and a secret skull storage room, pointing to a larger conspiracy.

Mangaluru: The Dharmasthala case in Karnataka continues to unravel with startling revelations, pointing to the alleged involvement of a gang that carefully orchestrated the entire incident. Investigators say the group had meticulously mapped out 30 locations along the Netravati riverbank and in the Banglegudde forest near Dharmasthala, creating a detailed plan to support their fabricated narrative. What initially appeared to be a shocking discovery has now taken the shape of a larger conspiracy, with SIT officials piecing together how the accused attempted to mislead authorities and the public.

Excavations Yield No Evidence

Following directions from Chinnayya, the masked man at the center of the case, the SIT team began a series of excavations. Daily strategy meetings were held at the Timarody house, where discussions revolved around the alleged burial sites. Chinnayya repeatedly assured Girish Mattanavar that bodies were buried at the specified spots. However, the gang panicked when the digging produced no skeletal remains. Under SIT interrogation, Chinnayya admitted that conversations ensued about what to do if the skull was never recovered.

Will SIT Seek Further Custody of Chinnayya?

Chinnayya, who claimed hundreds of bodies were buried in Dharmasthala, is set to complete his police custody on September 3. The SIT is expected to target other members of the group before then. They plan to present Chinnayya before the court on Wednesday and request an extension of his custody. If denied, the SIT will likely issue notices to Mahesh Shetty Timarody, Girish Mattanavar, and Jayant for questioning.

Case Expected to Reach Climax This Week

Chinnayya has been taken to multiple locations for evidence gathering, including his Timarody residence, Jayant's Bengaluru residence, and a service apartment. Even if his custody is extended, it will likely be for only a few more days. Investigators expect the case to reach its climax this week.

Lead Officer to Resume Interrogation

Investigating officer Jitendra Kumar Dayama, currently on urgent work in Rajasthan, is expected to return Tuesday morning. He will interrogate Chinnayya during the final stage of custody to gather crucial evidence. On Monday, Chinnayya underwent a medical examination before the SIT continued questioning him at their office.

First Video Recorded in Bengaluru

The SIT discovered that the first video linked to the case was filmed at Jayant’s Bengaluru residence. Chinnayya confessed that Jayant recorded the footage on his phone with the intention of presenting it in court. The recording was sent to Girish Mattanavar and later deleted at his instruction.

Separate Room Used to Store Skull

Investigators also learned that Jayant stored the skull in a separate rented room above his flat, instead of inside his home, to prevent his family from discovering it. From this location, the skull was eventually moved to Delhi.

Conspiracy Planned in Advance

The gang had made preparations well before the case came to light. With a detailed blueprint marking 30 alleged burial sites, they coordinated meetings and plans to reinforce their fabricated story. After excavations yielded no results, internal discussions revealed growing anxiety within the group.