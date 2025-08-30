The SIT conducted a mahazar at Jayant's Bengaluru residence as part of the Dharmasthala conspiracy case. Investigations focus on Chinnayya and Jayant’s involvement in the skull handover, with significant developments expected soon.

Bengaluru: A major breakthrough has occurred in the ongoing Dharmasthala conspiracy case. Chinnayya, the masked individual who initially filed a complaint with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) about hundreds of buried bodies, was brought to Bengaluru under special security measures for a mahazar (scene of crime examination). The police conducted the mahazar at Jayant's residence in Peenya Mini Colony, a location pivotal to the investigation. Chinnayya, a key accused in the case, is alleged to have received a skull from Jayant, prompting the investigation into the premises. Preliminary investigations suggest that Chinnayya visited Jayant’s residence in Peenya Mini Colony, where he reportedly obtained the skull, leading to the police's action.

Mahazar Conducted at Jayant's Residence

The police investigation team visited Jayant’s house to verify Chinnayya’s account of receiving the skull. During the mahazar, Chinnayya's face was masked, and his movements, along with statements, were video recorded. The Scene of Crime Officers (SOCO) team meticulously examined the scene and documented the entire process. In a bid to ensure security and prevent any possible disturbances, personnel from the Bagalagunte police station were deployed to provide special security.

Chinnayya's Connections to Jayant Raise Suspicion

The connections between Chinnayya and Jayant have raised significant concerns within the SIT. According to police sources, the relationship between the two may be far more complex than initially assumed. Following the mahazar in Bengaluru, Chinnayya will be taken to his native place in Tamil Nadu and to locations in Mandya for further mahazar proceedings. The SIT intends to further investigate the links between Chinnayya and Jayant based on the statements made by Chinnayya and the evidence retrieved from Jayant’s house.

The investigation, which was confined to Belthangady until now, has expanded. The investigation will now cover all the alleged conspiracies involving Chinnayya and the skull gang.

Expansion of Investigation

What began as a focused investigation in Belthangady has now expanded to include all alleged conspiracies involving Chinnayya and the so-called skull gang. Authorities suggest that this widening scope will likely bring further revelations soon. The SIT is gathering as much information as possible before moving to the next phase of the investigation.

Suspicions About Jayant’s Role

According to sources, the skull allegedly passed to Chinnayya by Jayant is at the center of the investigation. As the investigation progresses, the police are attempting to uncover the exact nature of the visit and the interactions between Jayant and Chinnayya at the Peenya Mini Colony residence. The SIT suspects Jayant’s direct involvement in providing the skull. Jayant's close friend, Ananth, has shared insights into Jayant’s background and his connection to Dharmasthala.

Ananth said, “I work in the RSS. We invited Jayant to our programs several times. He used to attend with his family. I have been to his house many times. Jayant has a wife and two daughters.”

He further explained, “We created a blood bank WhatsApp group, and Jayant consistently shared videos and messages related to Dharmasthala in that group. His posts were mainly centered around getting justice for Soujanya. However, the group members eventually objected to these posts.”

Jayant’s Background

Jayant, who worked as an RTE activist, also operated an oil shop in the local area. His social activities and vocal support for Dharmasthala-related causes have now become central to the ongoing investigation. Investigators are trying to determine his involvement and motivations in the case.

Another Mahazar in Mallasandra

As part of the ongoing investigation, SIT officers also conducted a mahazar in Mallasandra. This location is believed to be where Jayant and Chinnayya discussed the skull's handover. According to SIT sources, “The skull was given in this house, and all details regarding the discussions held that day are being obtained.”

Next Steps in the SIT Investigation

The SIT team, led by SP Simon, continues to systematically examine all available clues related to the case. Officers have stated, “We are pursuing every lead to gather further evidence. More details regarding the discussions held at Jayant’s house and the skull handover will be revealed shortly.”