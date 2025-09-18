In the Dharmasthala case,the SIT recovered 5 human skulls and 100 bones from Banglegudde .The investigation, aided by the SOCO team, continues as authorities aim to solve the mysterious skeletal findings and submit a report to the High Court.

Mangaluru: The mysterious mass burial case in Dharmasthala village has taken a significant turn, raising fresh questions about the identity of the victims and the circumstances of their deaths. According to Soujanya's uncle, Vittal Gowda, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) search in the Banglegudde area on Wednesday led to the discovery of five human skulls and over 100 bones scattered across the ground.

This development comes after a writ petition was filed in the Karnataka High Court by Purandara Gowda, the brother of Vittal Gowda, urging authorities to solve the Banglegudde skull mystery. The petition is scheduled for a hearing on 19 September, and the SIT is expected to submit a detailed report on its findings to the High Court once the search is complete.

Skeletal Remains Found In Five Locations

On Wednesday, human skeletal remains were uncovered in five different locations in Banglegudde. The SIT, assisted by the SOCO (Scene of Crime Operations) team, recovered five human skulls and approximately 100 bones. The search was conducted in three separate teams and lasted throughout the day, with operations set to continue on Thursday to cover the entire area.

All skeletal remains were found on the surface of the ground. Some human body parts, along with pieces of clothing, were also discovered. In the evening, items such as a shirt, pants, saree, walking stick, and a license were collected, and a mahazar process (official documentation and verification) was conducted for all findings based on the information provided by Vittal Gowda to the SIT.

SIT Employs Specialised Tools And Teams

The SOCO team entered the Banglegudde forest with plastic pipes, salt, plastic boxes, sealing cloths, and sealing wax, which were used during the mahazar process. The search operation is led by SIT Investigation Officer SP Jitendra Dayama, supported by SOCO staff, forest department officials, and a metal detector team.

The search began from the forest entrance near the Netravati bathing ghat, following permission from the forest department. The SIT plans to systematically search the entire Banglegudde forest, which spans approximately 12 acres.

Report To High Court After Completion Of Search

Following the High Court notice on the Banglegudde skull mystery, filed by Purandaragowda, the SIT hastily planned a mahazar process for skeletal remains in a single day. However, as the forest search is not yet complete, it will continue for a second day to ensure thorough investigation.

Purandara Gowda’s writ petition emphasised that no significant action had been taken to resolve the Banglegudde skull mystery. After the High Court notice, the SIT intensified the search, aiming to submit a comprehensive report only after the full forest area is examined.