The SIT investigating the Dharmasthala skull case in Karnataka has sent soil samples to a forensic lab. Soujanya's maternal uncle, Vittal Gowda, who allegedly provided the skull, is expected to be arrested soon.

Mangaluru: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Dharmasthala case in Karnataka has intensified its investigation, sending soil samples from the site inspected with Soujanya’s uncle, Vittal Gowda, to the forensic science laboratory. Gowda allegedly provided the skull to the accused, Chinnayya. While bone fragments were reportedly found at the site, the SIT has not yet confirmed their authenticity. Meanwhile, Kerala-based lorry owner Manaf, who made false allegations about the Dharmasthala temple on YouTube, has been summoned for questioning. The SIT is also considering summoning Kerala CPM MP Santosh Kumar. No interrogations took place on Sunday due to the holiday, but all involved are expected to appear for questioning on Monday.

Late-Night Interrogations Conducted

On Saturday night, the SIT interrogated Soujanya’s supporters Jayanth and Girish Mattennavar, along with YouTuber Abhishek, gathering substantial information regarding the skull. Vittal Gowda and Pradeep Gowda were also questioned, and a site inspection was conducted. These interrogations revealed key insights about the origin of the skull and the network involved in the case, which has shocked communities across Karnataka.

Vittal Gowda’s Arrest Likely

Soujanya’s uncle, Vittal Gowda, confessed to the SIT that he had brought the skull from the Banglegudda forest in Karnataka. With the site inspection completed and the origin of the skull revealed, the SIT is expected to arrest him imminently. Gowda had introduced Chinnayya to the gang and provided the skull, which belonged to a skeleton of a suicide victim in the forest. He was aware that Chinnayya buried unclaimed bodies and suicide victims near the Netravati River. The SIT investigation suggests Chinnayya played a significant role in the plan orchestrated by Girish Mattennavar.

Skull Story Allegedly Hatched At Ujire Hotel

The SIT revealed that Girish Mattennavar, Chinnayya, and Vittal Gowda held a meeting at Halli Mane Hotel in Ujire, where they allegedly formulated the plan and fabricated the skull story. After providing the skull, Vittal Gowda disappeared from the scene, while Mattennavar and Jayanth remained in contact with Chinnayya.

Vittal Gowda Admits Prior Knowledge

Vittal Gowda had previously admitted in an interview with the Kudla Rampage YouTube channel that he had seen skulls and skeletons in the Banglegudda and Netravati forests of Karnataka. While operating a hotel near the Netravati bathing ghat, he observed old bones, including suicide victims’ skeletons, which were unknown to the outside world. He admitted providing one such skull to the gang, who later made a video of its removal.

Who Helped Bring The Skull?

Pradeep Gowda, who accompanied Vittal Gowda to the Banglegudda forest, has also been interrogated. Investigation revealed that both men went to the forest at night carrying a machete and a gunny bag to confirm the presence of the skull.

Chinnayya Shows Remorse In Jail

Chinnayya, the accused, is currently in judicial custody at Shivamogga jail, assigned under undertrial number 1104/25 in the Cauvery cell. Government-appointed lawyers have filed a bail application, with the hearing scheduled for September 9. Reports indicate Chinnayya cried while being taken to jail and expressed remorse for his involvement in the crime.

Kerala YouTuber Manaf Expresses Worry

Kerala YouTuber Manaf, summoned by the SIT for questioning, expressed distress over the case. An audio clip went viral in which Manaf lamented the loss of his credibility in Kerala. He claimed that members of the gang had revealed damaging information about him during interrogation, causing him humiliation and trouble, despite his support for Sujatha Bhat.