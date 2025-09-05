Youtuber Sumanth makes a shocking revelation to Asianet Suvarna News, claiming he was offered money to create videos against Dharmasthala. He alleges his friend, Abhishek from United Media, made the offer.

Mandya: In a shocking revelation, Youtuber Sumanth, also known as Golden Kannadiga, claimed that a major conspiracy is underway targeting Dharmasthala, Karnataka. According to him, several YouTubers and content creators have allegedly been funded to spread misinformation against the religious hub. Sumanth disclosed that he himself was approached with an offer of money, content, accommodation, and food to make videos defaming Dharmasthala, but he refused to participate.

Offer Made By United Media Youtuber

Sumanth explained that his friend Abhishek from United Media made the offer. He said, “I have known Youtuber Abhishek for two years. I met him five months ago at the inauguration of Chandan Gowda's clothing store. Out of curiosity, I asked him how Sameer’s video went viral.

Abhi replied, "You’re only seeing the video going viral; you don’t know what’s behind it. 300-400 troll pages and 50-60 creators have worked on this.’ Then he offered me money to make videos against Dharmasthala, along with content, accommodation, and food.”

Alleged Funding And Masters Behind The Conspiracy

When asked about the source of the funding, Sumanth said Abhishek mentioned two names, Mahesh Timarody and Girish Mattannanavar, claiming they were “the bosses” and they would take care of everything. Sumanth said he refused the offer and left.

Other YouTubers Allegedly Involved

Sumanth alleged that other creators, including Chandan Gowda and Sameer, have also been funded. He questioned the source of funds for Chandan Gowda’s 50-lakh clothing store, noting that he pawned his chain during his election campaign due to lack of money. Sumanth claimed that creating AI videos requires lakhs of rupees and raised questions about the funding sources for these projects.

Willing To Cooperate With SIT

Sumanth stated, “This is all pre-planned. I am ready to testify anywhere and cooperate fully with the SIT inquiry. I will provide all evidence. Action should be taken against YouTubers involved in this conspiracy against Dharmasthala. Those who played with the sentiments of crores of devotees for money should be punished. They even reported my Instagram account for making videos against Sameer and Mattanna. If you question their stories, they issue copyright strikes and get your videos deleted.”