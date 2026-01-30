A devotee in Vijayanagara, Karnataka, drew attention during the Chimnalli Durgamma Devi Jatra by making a unique vow seeking a fall in gold prices. Writing his wish on a banana, he prayed that gold becomes affordable for poor and common people.

As gold prices continue to soar, placing a heavy financial burden on ordinary people, a devotee in Vijayanagara district has captured public attention with a rare and unusual vow. During the annual Chimnalli Durgamma Devi Jatra Mahotsava in Chimnalli village of Hagaribommanahalli taluk, K Nagaraja Ulavatti approached the goddess with a heartfelt request for gold prices to fall, hoping this would make gold affordable for poor and common citizens.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A Unique Devotional Gesture

Nagaraja Ulavatti presented his concern before the goddess in a unique way. He wrote the words, “May the price of gold come down, may the poor and common people be able to buy gold” on a banana and offered it devoutly during the mother’s chariot festival.

This unusual method of expressing devotion and concern for rising gold prices drew the attention of thousands of devotees participating in the fair.

Anxiety Over Soaring Gold Prices

With citizens across the country anxious about when gold prices will stabilise, this gesture resonated widely. Devotees at the Chimnalli Durgamma Devi fair appreciated the votary’s unusual offering, expressing the hope that the goddess would bless them with a decrease in gold prices.

Public Attention and Discussion

The vow quickly became a talking point among attendees. At a time when lowering gold prices is a major concern for ordinary people, this unique act of devotion stood out, blending religious sentiment with the practical hopes of the community.