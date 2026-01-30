Gold Price DROPS On January 30th: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City
Gold prices are changing daily, and today they have dropped significantly compared to yesterday. This report lists the latest 22 and 24-carat gold prices in major Indian cities, including Kolkata, Mumbai, and Delhi
Gold Price
Gold prices change daily. Nearing the two lakh mark, the price has been rising for months. Today saw a significant drop from yesterday. Here's a quick look at prices in major cities.
Gold Price Today
Kolkata Gold Price Today:
22K: ₹15,640/g
24K: ₹17,062/g
Yesterday:
22K: ₹16,395/g
24K: ₹17,885/g
Chennai, Mumbai
Chennai Gold Price Today:
22K: ₹16,200/g
24K: ₹17,673/g
Mumbai Gold Price Today:
22K: ₹15,640/g
24K: ₹17,062/g
Delhi, Bengaluru
Delhi Gold Price Today:
22K: ₹15,655/g
24K: ₹17,077/g
Bengaluru Gold Price Today:
22K: ₹15,640/g
24K: ₹17,062/g
Ahmedabad, Kerala
Ahmedabad Gold Price Today:
22K: ₹15,645/g
24K: ₹17,067/g
Kerala Gold Price Today:
22K: ₹15,640/g
24K: ₹17,062/g
