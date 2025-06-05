11 people died in a stampede near Chinnaswamy Stadium during RCB's IPL 2025 celebrations. Hospitals confirmed suffocation as the cause of death. Over 23 others were seriously injured due to overcrowding and poor crowd control at limited entry gates.

Bengaluru: Eleven people lost their lives in a stampede near the Chinnaswamy Stadium during the victory celebrations of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) following their IPL 2025 trophy win. Accurate information from hospitals has revealed the names, ages, and treatment details of the victims.

Hospital-wise breakdown of casualties

Vaidehi Hospital – 4 deaths

Bhumik – 20 years old

Sahana – 19 years old

20-year-old male (unidentified)

35-year-old male (unidentified)

12 others are still receiving treatment here.

Manipal Hospital – 1 death

Chinmayi – 19 years old

6 others are undergoing treatment at this hospital.

Bowring Hospital – 6 deaths

Divyanshi – 13-year-old girl

Diya – 26-year-old woman

Shravan – 21-year-old male

Unidentified girl

Unidentified 17-year-old male

Unidentified person (age and name unknown)

Nidhi, Rakshita, Heena, Shamili, and Anuj are among those suffering from severe injuries at Bowring Hospital. Some of them are in critical condition.

Summary

Total deaths: 11

Seriously injured: More than 23

Cause of tragedy: Stampede due to lack of access control and crowd management at designated gates

Mandya youth Poornachandra dies in RCB celebrations

The celebrations of RCB's maiden IPL title ended in tragedy. Among the lives lost in the horrific stampede was Poornachandra (25), a youth from Rayasamudra village in KR Pete taluk, Mandya district. He was a civil engineer employed by a private company in Mysuru. A passionate cricket and RCB fan, Poornachandra had come to Bengaluru with friends to join the celebrations. Unfortunately, the event turned fatal for him.

RCB celebration and alleged government negligence

There are growing allegations that the tragedy resulted from poor preparation for the RCB felicitation ceremony and inadequate crowd control measures. Thousands of fans were funnelled through only a few gates, leading to severe overcrowding and a deadly stampede.

Deaths due to suffocation

At Vaidehi Hospital, 16 people were brought in following the incident. Four died due to suffocation caused by the overwhelming crowd. Medical examinations confirmed that the victims could not breathe as the crowd surged. Ten others are under treatment and reported to be stable. One person with minor injuries has been treated and discharged, according to Dr Humera from Vaidehi Hospital.