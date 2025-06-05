Royal Challengers Bangalore finally won their first IPL title after 18 years, defeating Punjab Kings in a thrilling final. This victory is a testament to their resilience and the unwavering support of their fans.

After 18 years and four finals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru emerged as the champions of the Indian Premier League, by defeating two-time finalists Punjab Kings in a thrilling title clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3. This was a reward for their resilience and determination to achieve glory in the IPL 2025.

18 years in the making

The success of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru did not happen overnight, but rather was the result of years of heartbreak, strategic rebuilding, nurturing young talent, and finally striking a perfect balance between experience and aggression, which successfully culminated in winning their maiden IPL title. RCB’s journey began in 2008, and they had formidable players in the squad for every season, but they often stumbled in crucial stages and agonizingly fell short in three IPL finals in 2009, 2011, and 2016.

Despite having a star-studded line-up, including the likes of Virat Kohli, Jacques Kallis, Ross Taylor, Rahul Dravid, Zaheer Khan, AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle, Zaheer Khan, Dale Steyn, and to name a few, Royal Challengers Bangalore failed to live up to the hype and they were perennial underachievers. Season after season, the RCB franchise brings in a squad, but the result? A familiar tale of consistency, heartbreaks, and missed opportunities that left a loyal and passionate fanbase yearning for glory and wondering if their favourite team would ever shed the tag of ‘underachievers’.

In the previous 17 seasons, the heartbreak remained constant for Royal Challengers Bengaluru and their loyal fanbase. But in the 18th season, things began to click into place, the team remained ambitious about their goal, found its rhythm, and every player peaked at the right time, and the long-standing puzzle of team and clutch performances to get hold of the coveted trophy, which had eluded them over the last 18 years.

Every player contributed significantly to the success of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the recently concluded IPL season. The players, especially stalwart Virat Kohli, were not in for another heartbreak when they faced Punjab Kings in the final, as RCB produced an all-around performance to finally lift their maiden IPL trophy and bring a fairytale end to an 18-year title drought.

Loyal fanbase received due reward

The maiden IPL triumph for Royal Challengers Bengaluru is not only important for the franchise but also for their loyal and passionate fanbase, who have been supporting the team for the last 18 years and endured heartbreaks season after season. However, they never lost their belief and faith in them, and the loyalty was finally rewarded with the glory they had waited for nearly two decades.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru fanbase not just restricts to Bengaluru or India but across the globe, which is evident from the fact that they are the most followed team on Instagram, with 20 million followers. Across all social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and X, RCB has close to 40 million followers.

For every home game, the fans would flood the M Chinnaswamy Stadium with red jerseys, create an electrifying atmosphere filled with chants, drums, and undying passion and love for the franchise, regardless of the team’s position on the table. The IPL 2025 Final took place in Ahmedabad, and the RCB fans flew from every corner of the country and even overseas to paint the Narendra Modi Stadium. The fans went back home filled with gratitude, emotions, and happiness as RCB etched their name as the champions of the IPL.

Can RCB keep the momentum going after maiden IPL triumph?

As Royal Challengers Bengaluru finally clinched their maiden IPL triumph after 18 long years, the big question is whether they can build on this historic success, sustain their winning momentum, and transform one-season wonders into a consistent powerhouse in the league for years to come.

In the IPL, they were the teams that did wonders in one season, and then they completely lost their peak in the following years. The likes of Rajasthan Royals, Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Gujarat Titans, who shone brightly during their title-winning campaigns, later struggled to maintain the same level of dominance, consistency, and squad cohesion in the following seasons. Kolkata Knight Riders won their second title in 2014, and they clinched the third title after 10 years last season. One of the dominant teams, the Mumbai Indians, has not won an IPL title since 2021.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will need to defy the trend of one-off champions by establishing a culture of sustained excellence by retaining their core, nurturing young talent, and building on the winning blueprint that led them to glory in the recently concluded IPL season. Though RCB have not won an IPL title in the previous 17 seasons, their breakthrough triumph in the 18th edition of the tournament marks the beginning of a new era.

One thing that remained consistent for RCB throughout 18 seasons was that they were always been one of the favourites, not just because of their star-studded lineup, but also due to the unwavering support passionate fanbase and potential that made every season feel like ‘Ee Saala Cup Namde.’

Begin preparation for a post-Kohli era

Virat Kohli has been a stalwart of Royal Challengers Bengaluru ever since the inaugural season of the tournament in 2008. Kohli has remained loyal towards RCB, and his loyalty has been finally rewarded with his maiden IPL triumph, even though he had to wait 18 years to call himself an IPL champion.

However, Kohli has only a few years left in him to play cricket as he has already retired from T20Is and Tests. The franchise will have to begin its preparations for a smooth transition into the post-Kohli era by identifying future leaders, grooming young talent, and preserving the competitive culture that he had built over the years.

Kohli is likely to play a couple of years more for the team, but RCB must ensure that his eventual retirement does not leave a leadership void or disrupt the team’s core dynamics that were instrumental in their title-winning campaign.

The popularity and success of Royal Challengers Bengaluru have a lot to do with their ability to connect deeply with their fans through passionate performances, iconic players like Virat Kohli, and a brand that epitomizes resilience, entertainment, and an abiding quest for glory.