New Delhi: Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday expressed his heartfelt condolences to the victims of the tragic stampede in Bengaluru that claimed 11 lives, with over 30 others injured.

In a post on X, the former UK PM stated that he and his wife, Akshata Murty, mourn with those who lost loved ones during the incident, which occurred outside Chinnaswamy Stadium during celebrations for Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) IPL 2025 win.

"Mine and Akshata's hearts go out to everyone who has lost loved ones or been hurt in the tragic events in Bengaluru. We celebrated with you yesterday and we mourn with you today," Sunak stated in this post.

Sunak was also present at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, supporting RCB in the final. The team from Bengaluru finally ended their 18-year wait for the coveted IPL trophy, defeating Punjab Kings by six runs in the finals of IPL 2025.

Earlier, following the tragic incident, the Karnataka government announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the families of each deceased in the stampede near the Chinnaswamy stadium.

Addressing a press conference, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the government will also provide free treatment to the injured.

"A major tragedy occurred during the victory celebrations. It happened near the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The government has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the deceased. The government will provide free treatment to the injured," the CM said.

Expressing deep sorrow over the incident, CM Siddaramaiah said, “11 died and 33 were injured in the stampede. This tragedy should not have happened. The government expresses deep sorrow over this incident.”

The Karnataka CM further asserted that he has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the matter.

"I don't want to defend this incident. Our government will not do politics on this. I have ordered a magisterial inquiry and given 15 days' time. People even broke the gates of the stadium. There was a stampede. No one expected such a huge crowd. The stadium has a capacity of only 35,000 people, but 2-3 lakh people came," CM Siddaramaiah said.