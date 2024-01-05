Dattapeeth case reopened after Karasevak Srikanth Poojary arrest: K'taka CM Siddaramaiah issues clarification

The reopening of the Dattapeeth fighters' case sparked confusion and uproar after court summons were issued, leading to speculation. The CM's office clarified that it was part of routine legal proceedings, not a case reopening. Despite initial confusion, district defense officials resolved the situation regarding the 2017 incident, previously withdrawn during the BJP government's tenure.

As the uproar over Karasevak Srikant Poojary's arrest echoed in Hubballi, another stir emerged following the reopening of the Dattapeeth fighters' case, causing a significant stir from Thursday morning into the afternoon.

The case in question revolves around the events during Datta Jayanti, an event organized by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal from December 1st to 3rd 2017 at Dattapeeth. Individuals from outer districts, identified as Dattamaladharis, allegedly breached the restricted area on December 3rd, attempting to damage the tombs. This resulted in a confrontation with local VHP and Bajrang Dal leaders who intervened to stop the act.



The incident led to the Chikkamagaluru rural police station filing charges against 14 individuals, including Manju, Shivraj, Sandesh, Ashok, and Teju, under various sections of the IPC and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act 1984.

Amidst this, confusion surfaced when a summons was issued by the First Additional Senior Civil and JMFC Court of Chikkamagaluru for the accused to appear on the 8th, causing speculation and concern among the involved parties.

However, the CM's office in Bengaluru moved swiftly to clarify the situation. They refuted claims of reopening the case related to the grave demolition in Bababudangiri, terming such reports as completely false. The office explained that the court summons issued were part of the normal legal process for a case registered in 2017, stating that the government had granted permission for a hearing on March 19, 2020, following a request.

Highlighting the sequence of events, the office mentioned that a charge sheet had been submitted to the court on October 24, 2023, and the subsequent summons was a routine part of the ongoing legal proceedings. They vehemently denied any intentions of the government to reinvestigate the case, dismissing such claims as false and misleading.



Adding to the confusion, a Bajrang Dal leader disseminated news via visual media alleging the reopening of the case, triggering uproar and confusion within the Sangh Parivar for a substantial part of the day.

This development, which dates back to 2017 and saw the withdrawal of the case during the BJP government's tenure in 2021, has been reignited under the present administration, causing distress and disruption. However, as clarified by district defence officials, the situation eventually saw a resolution following the clarification.