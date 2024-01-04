Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka: BJP fumes as Hubballi inspector forced on leave after Karasevak Srikanth Poojary arrested

    The compulsory leave of Hubballi Police Inspector Muhammad Rafiq, involved in Srikant Poojari's arrest, sparks BJP protests. Amidst political tensions, suspicions arise over government motives, with the opposition alleging interference. The sudden replacement by BA Jadhav and the controversy surrounding Poojari’s arrest fuel uncertainty and suspicion, leaving doubts about the government's intentions.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jan 4, 2024, 2:58 PM IST

    In a move that has sparked intense controversy, the decision to send Hubballi Police Inspector Muhammad Rafiq on compulsory leave has incited strong reactions from the BJP. Rafiq, the officer responsible for the arrest of Karasevak Srikant Poojari, has been replaced by BA Jadhav as the In-charge Inspector, as confirmed by Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner Renuka Sukumar.

    Srikant Poojari’s arrest on the 29th has caused a stir, with BJP leaders vehemently protesting the Inspector’s actions due to the case's vintage, dating back three decades. Their demands for Rafiq’s suspension have escalated, with grievances aired to the Governor, heightening tensions surrounding the unfolding events.

    The decision to force Inspector Rafiq on leave has been met with suspicion and raised eyebrows among the public. The opposition questioned the government's motives, alleging political interference and insinuating that this move indirectly implies governmental fault. The government, however, insists that their actions are devoid of political influence, maintaining that the law guides their decisions.

    The sudden appointment of an In-charge Inspector, coupled with the enforcement of compulsory leave for Rafiq, has fueled speculation and rumours, creating an atmosphere of uncertainty around the situation. The controversy surrounding Poojari’s arrest and its aftermath has shrouded the government in a cloud of suspicion, with many expressing doubts about the true intentions behind these recent developments.

    Last Updated Jan 4, 2024, 2:58 PM IST
