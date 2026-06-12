It has been two years since actor Darshan and his associates were first arrested in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case. On June 11, 2024, Darshan was arrested by the Annapoorneshwari Nagar police from a hotel in Mysuru as part of the investigation into the case.

According to the police, Renukaswamy was allegedly kidnapped from Chitradurga on June 7 and brought to a shed in Pattangere in Bengaluru's RR Nagar area, where he was allegedly assaulted. During the investigation, several accused were arrested and remanded to judicial custody, with Darshan's name also emerging in the case.

Darshan and some of the other accused later secured interim bail from the High Court and were released from prison. Subsequently, the police approached the Supreme Court seeking cancellation of the bail granted to the accused.

After the Supreme Court cancelled the bail, seven accused, including Darshan, were sent back to jail. The case continues to attract widespread public attention across Karnataka.