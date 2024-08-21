Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ‘D Devaraj Urs’s legacy lives on under CM Siddaramaiah’s leadership’: Minister D Sudhakar

    At the 109th birthday celebration of Devaraja Urs, Minister D. Sudhakar praised Urs's legacy in social justice and development. Held at a theater, the event highlighted Urs's reforms and his influence on current policies under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. A grand procession and tributes commemorated his contributions.

    First Published Aug 21, 2024, 4:03 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 21, 2024, 4:04 PM IST

    In a heartfelt tribute to the late Devaraja Urs, Minister of Planning and Statistics, D. Sudhakar lauded Urs's enduring impact on Karnataka's social justice and development. Speaking at the 109th birthday celebration of Devaraja Urs, held at a theatre, Sudhakar emphasized how Urs's vision is being carried forward by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

    Organized jointly by the District Administration, District Panchayat, and Backward Classes Welfare Department, the event marked a significant occasion in remembering a leader who championed social justice. "Devaraja Urs was a diplomatic politician like no other," Sudhakar stated. "His philosophy, commitment, and aspirations continue to guide our policies today under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah."

    ‘Bengaluru’s E-city will be renamed as D Devaraj Urs Electronic City’: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    Sudhakar highlighted Devaraja Urs's dedication to social justice and his fight for the most marginalized communities. "Even today, we benefit from the initiatives Urs implemented during his tenure as Chief Minister. His reforms greatly improved the lives of the backward classes in our state," he said.

    Born into poverty and rising through sheer determination, Devaraja Urs earned widespread respect and trust across all communities. He became Chief Minister twice and was instrumental in landmark reforms, including the Land Reform Act and the Havanur Report, which provided land ownership and reservations for backward classes. "Urs's legacy is reflected in today's policies, and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is steadfast in pursuing justice for all," Sudhakar added.

    Prosecution against CM Siddaramaiah in MUDA land scam: Are rivals eyeing on CM's chair?

    Deputy Collector B.T. Kumaraswamy spoke about the significant social and educational advancements for backward classes during Devaraja Urs's rule. He referenced Shivarama Karantara's novel, noting how Urs's land reforms liberated countless agricultural workers from landlessness.

    The event featured a grand procession with a portrait of Devaraja Urs, organized by Backward Classes Welfare Department District Officer Dr. R. Subranayak. Thousands of students from Devaraja Urs backward colleges participated in the procession, which travelled through key city areas.

