    Cybercriminals extort money posing as police and TV journalists in Bengaluru

    A resident of Devarachikkanahalli fell prey to an extortion scheme by imposters posing as law enforcement and journalists. Randhir (29) reported to Begur police after receiving distressing video calls demanding money to avoid scandalous exposure. Despite succumbing to pressure and transferring ₹1.12 lakh, he reported the incident, prompting an investigation.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Dec 25, 2023, 9:50 AM IST

    In a distressing turn of events, a resident of Devarachikkanahalli, Begur, fell victim to an alarming extortion scheme orchestrated by imposters posing as law enforcement officials and journalists. Randhir (29) complained to the Begur police station after being duped in a harrowing sequence of events.

    The ordeal began on December 3rd when Randhir received a WhatsApp video call from an unknown number around 12:30 pm. Shockingly, the caller, in a state of undress, demanded Randhir to disrobe as well. Alarmed by the situation, Randhir promptly terminated the call and deleted the number.

    However, the distressing saga continued on December 14th at approximately 2 pm when Randhir received another video call from an anonymous number, this time featuring a caller donning a khaki uniform. Claiming to be a police officer, the caller asserted that a video implicating Randhir in misconduct with a woman was circulating widely. Threatening arrest, the imposter provided a mobile number, purportedly belonging to a TV media outlet, to avoid legal repercussions.

    Subsequently, Randhir received a call from the same number, with the caller claiming to represent a private news channel. Disturbingly, the caller threatened to expose a nude video of Randhir unless a sum of money was paid for its deletion. Fearing the repercussions, Randhir succumbed to the pressure and transferred a total of ₹1.12 lakh in multiple transactions.

    As the anonymous extortionist demanded additional funds, Randhir, realising the gravity of the situation, took the courageous step of reporting the incident to the authorities at the police station. Promptly responding to the complaint, officials registered a case and initiated an investigation to identify and apprehend the perpetrators behind this appalling act.

