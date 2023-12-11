Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Senior citizen in Bengaluru falls victim to Rs 4.77 lakh Canara Bank credit card scam

    Satyanarayan, a Kodichikkanahalli resident in Bengaluru, fell victim to cyber fraud, losing 4.77 lakhs in pursuit of a promised Canara Bank credit card. The fraudster, posing as a bank representative, deceived Satyanarayan. A complaint filed at the Cyber Crime Police Station triggered an investigation into the case, highlighting the vulnerability of individuals, urging caution in online dealings.

    First Published Dec 11, 2023, 9:49 AM IST

    Satyanarayan, a 70-year-old resident of Kodichikkanahalli in Bengaluru, became a victim of cyber fraud, losing a significant sum of money totalling 4.77 lakhs after trusting an individual who promised to provide a Canara Bank credit card. A formal complaint has been lodged at the South East Division Cyber Crime Police Station, alleging cheating and financial deception.

    The distressing incident unfolded when an unknown caller contacted Satyanarayan Kamath's mobile, posing as a representative from a bank. The caller assured Satyanarayan of securing a Canara Bank credit card, leading Satyanarayan to trust the fraudulent promise. Consequently, a total of 4.77 lakhs was transferred to the bank account provided by the fraudsters at different stages of the interaction.

    Aadhaar misuse: Bengaluru businessman loses Rs 2 crore to miscreants posing as Mumbai police

    However, immediately after the money transfers, the perpetrators disconnected all communication channels by switching off their mobile phones, leaving Satyanarayan in a state of shock and realization that he had fallen prey to cyber fraud. Subsequently, Satyanarayan's son, Surjit Kamat, filed a complaint with the authorities, leading to the registration of a case under the ID Act. An intensive investigation is underway to identify and apprehend those responsible for the fraudulent activity.

    The incident sheds light on the vulnerability of individuals, especially the elderly, to sophisticated cyber scams and emphasizes the need for heightened awareness and caution when dealing with unknown callers or online transactions.

