    63 JN.1 cases reported in India, active COVID-19 cases crosses 4000 mark!

    Rising COVID-19 cases, notably the JN.1 variant, concern India with 63 cases across states. Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, and Kerala report cases. Karnataka's surge sees over 100 cases, while Kerala remains a hotspot. Experts note milder symptoms but stress precautionary measures during New Year's celebrations and increased travel.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Dec 25, 2023, 5:41 PM IST

    As the country gears up for New Year celebrations and tourists flock to various spots, concerns over rising COVID-19 cases, particularly the JN.1 variant, have escalated. The fear stems from the surge in Covid cases across the nation and the notable increase in the newly detected JN.1 mutant strain.

    The latest data reveals that India has identified a total of 63 cases of the JN.1 variant. Among these cases, 34 were identified in Goa, while Maharashtra reported 9 cases. The worry has extended to Karnataka with 8 cases of the new strain detected. Additionally, Kerala reported 6 cases, Tamil Nadu 4, and Telangana 2 cases of the JN.1 variant.

    Why is it always in December? Decoding the seasonal surge of Covid-19 variants and rise of JN.1

    Maharashtra reported nine new cases of JN.1, with five from Thane alone. The first case of this strain was identified in Kerala, which now accounts for a total of 6 cases. Goa, Maharashtra, and Karnataka are witnessing a rise in the number of JN.1 cases, adding to the concerns regarding the Covid situation in these states.

    Simultaneously, the overall Covid cases in India have surged notably, with Karnataka registering over 100 cases on both December 23 and 24. On Sunday alone, 106 new infections were reported, bringing the active cases in the state to 344. In Bangalore city, 95 cases were confirmed, with additional cases reported in Mysore, Dakshina Kannada, Shimoga, Mandya, and Chamarajanagar districts.

    Covid 19 JN. 1: Fatigue to Brain Fog, 7 long Covid symptoms

    Kerala remains a hotspot for Covid cases nationwide, sparking concerns about a potential fourth wave originating from the state. However, medical experts have assured that the current strain displays milder symptoms, reducing the need for hospitalization. They urge the public not to panic but to maintain precautionary measures in light of the escalating number of cases.

    Amidst the New Year festivities and increased travel, authorities emphasize the importance of adhering to safety protocols and encourage responsible behavior to mitigate the spread of the virus.

