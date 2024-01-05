Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Cockroach found in meal at prestigious star hotel in Bengaluru, lawyer files complaint

    A Bengaluru lawyer discovered a cockroach in her meal at a prominent hotel, facing hostility when confronting staff. She filmed the incident, later filing an FIR alleging mistreatment and abuse. Law enforcement confirmed an investigation into the matter as the hotel remains silent on the issue.

    Cockroach found in meal at prestigious star hotel in Bengaluru, lawyer files complaint
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jan 5, 2024, 2:18 PM IST

    A shocking incident unfolded at a prominent hotel located on Raj Bhavan Road in Bengaluru, as Sheela Deepak, a lawyer from the High Court, encountered a distressing surprise during her lunch outing. While halfway through her meal, specifically the paneer gravy she had ordered, shock struck as she discovered a cockroach nestled within the dish.

    Expressing dismay and concern, Sheela Deepak immediately confronted the hotel staff regarding the unsettling discovery. However, the response provided by the staff fell short of expectations - they offered to replace the meal, an offer the lawyer vehemently declined. Seizing the moment, the lawyer took a video capturing the disturbing sight of the cockroach amidst her food.

    

    As she pressed to inspect the kitchen and document the process, the situation took an alarming turn. The hotel staff's behaviour turned hostile, allegedly displaying aggression towards the lawyer. Describing the mistreatment as unspeakable, the lawyer promptly contacted both law enforcement and the food inspector.

    The legal action was swift. Sheela Deepak proceeded to file an FIR at the Vidhana Soudha Police Station under Sections 352, 341, 504, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code. The complaint alleged that the hotel staff not only failed to address the issue appropriately but also resorted to pushing and verbally abusing her when questioned about the cockroach found in the meal.

    

    The hotel in question has not yet issued a public statement regarding the incident. 

    "Yesterday, a lawyer filed a complaint at the Vidhana Soudha police station. The complaint targets two individuals from the hotel who allegedly verbally abused and physically dragged the lawyer. An FIR has been officially registered in connection with this incident, and we have initiated an investigation," stated Central Division DCP Shekhar.

    Last Updated Jan 5, 2024, 2:18 PM IST
