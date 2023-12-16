Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Dead cockroach found inside Biryani ordered via Zomato? Bengaluru woman shares pic on X, company responds

    A Zomato customer in Bengaluru found a dead cockroach in her Chicken Fried Rice, sharing a video online and prompting a swift response from Zomato. This incident, reminiscent of a similar case in Hyderabad, raised hygiene concerns, highlighting Zomato's efforts to resolve the issue promptly.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Dec 16, 2023, 11:19 AM IST

    A Zomato customer in Bengaluru had a dreadful experience after ordering food from a local restaurant. Harshita, the customer, ordered Chicken Fried Rice but was disturbed to find a dead cockroach in her meal. Expressing her disappointment, Harshita quickly shared a video of her troublesome discovery on social media, urging Zomato for an urgent resolution.

    In her video post, Harshita stated, "I ordered chicken fried rice from 'Tapri by the Corner' via Zomato and found a cockroach in the food. I'm completely let down by this order! This is unacceptable and unhygienic. I need an immediate solution.'' She tagged Zomato, CEO Deepinder Goyal, and India's Consumer Affairs Department in her post.

    Viral video: Hyderabad man orders biryani, finds dead lizard in it; leaves internet disgusted (WATCH)

    Acknowledging the issue, Zomato responded to Harshita's tweet, expressing surprise at the incident. They commented, "This is unexpected, Harshita. We can understand how you might be feeling. Can you please help us with your registered contact number/order ID through a private message so that we can look into it immediately?"

    Zomato responds to Twitter post accusing them of charging Rs 60 for a bag

    This incident resembles another case where a Zomato customer found a dead lizard in his Biryani in Hyderabad. The customer shared a video online, mentioning that despite contacting the restaurant, they hadn't provided a satisfactory response.

    The incident gained attention due to the alarming discovery in food delivery, prompting concerns about hygiene standards. Zomato's swift response indicates their intention to address the matter promptly and ensure customer satisfaction.

    Last Updated Dec 16, 2023, 11:28 AM IST
