Railways have added extra sleeper coaches to Chennai-Mangaluru Express trains to manage passenger rush in coastal Karnataka. Trial runs for the proposed Mangaluru-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express have also reportedly begun.

Train passengers in Karnataka’s coastal region have received a major boost as the Railway Department announced additional coaches on select trains and confirmed progress on the much-awaited Vande Bharat Express service between Mangaluru and Bengaluru. The move comes amid increasing passenger demand and aims to improve railway connectivity and travel convenience across the region.

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Railway authorities have introduced extra sleeper class coaches on key routes to manage the heavy rush during the travel season. At the same time, trial runs for the proposed Mangaluru-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express have reportedly commenced, raising hopes among commuters for faster rail connectivity between the coast and the state capital.

Extra Sleeper Coaches Added on Chennai Route

According to a statement issued by the Railways, an additional sleeper class coach will be attached to Train No. 16159, the Chennai Egmore-Mangaluru Central Express, on May 27 and May 29.

Similarly, Train No. 16160, the Mangaluru Central-Chennai Egmore Express, will receive an extra sleeper coach on May 29 and May 31 to accommodate increased passenger demand.

Partial Cancellation of Mumbai Express Service

There is also an important update for passengers travelling to Mumbai. Train No. 12134, the Mangaluru Junction-Mumbai CSMT Superfast Express, will terminate at Thane from May 30 to June 12.

The Railway Department clarified that the service between Thane and Mumbai CSMT will remain partially cancelled during this period.

Trial Runs Begin for Mangaluru-Bengaluru Vande Bharat

In a significant development for coastal Karnataka, trial runs for the Vande Bharat Express between Mangaluru and Bengaluru have reportedly begun.

The update was shared by Prabhakar Prabhu, President of the Siddakatte Primary Agricultural Credit Cooperative Society and former Taluk Panchayat member. He stated that the development followed discussions with Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw regarding the long-pending demand for improved rail connectivity in Dakshina Kannada.

According to Prabhu, the Railway Minister assured that the Vande Bharat service would soon benefit thousands of passengers in the coastal region.

Railway Minister Hints at Early Launch

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently flagged off the Bengaluru-Mumbai Express train through a virtual event. During the programme, he also indicated that the Vande Bharat train service between Mangaluru and Bengaluru would begin shortly.

Prabhakar Prabhu welcomed the announcement and expressed gratitude to Dakshina Kannada MP Chouta on behalf of the public. He said the MP had remained in constant touch with the Railway Minister to secure improved railway facilities for the coastal region.