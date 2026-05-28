A 27-year-old scrap dealer from Ramanagara was allegedly beaten to death in Bengaluru’s Byatarayanapura after visiting his married friend’s house. Police detained the woman’s husband and relatives as investigation into the fatal assault continues.

In a shocking incident reported from Bengaluru’s Byatarayanapura area, a 27-year-old scrap dealer was allegedly beaten to death by his friend’s husband and relatives after he visited her home. The incident has triggered local outrage, with police launching an investigation into the alleged assault that ultimately claimed the victim’s life.

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The deceased has been identified as Mohammed Kasif, a resident of Beedi Colony in Ramanagara. Police have taken the woman’s husband, Akbar, along with some of his relatives, into custody for questioning. The assault reportedly took place two days ago at a house in Bapujinagar.

Friendship Began During School Days

According to police sources, Mohammed Kasif previously lived in Bapujinagar before moving to Ramanagara, where he later started a scrap business. He and the woman had reportedly been friends since their school days. At the time, Mohammed was studying in Class 10, while she was in Class 8.

Despite her marriage, the two allegedly remained in contact over the years. However, her husband, Akbar, was reportedly opposed to their continued friendship.

Assault Allegedly Took Place At Woman’s House

On Monday evening, Mohammed allegedly visited his friend at her residence in Bapujinagar. According to reports, Akbar returned home during the visit and became enraged after seeing Mohammed there.

Police sources said Akbar allegedly confronted Mohammed and questioned why he had come to the house. Soon afterwards, he and his relatives allegedly assaulted Mohammed brutally. The victim reportedly sustained serious injuries during the attack before being forced to leave the house.

Victim Died After Returning Home

Despite his injuries, Mohammed somehow managed to return to his home in Ramanagara. Later that night, he reportedly developed breathing difficulties, prompting his family to rush him to a nearby hospital.

However, doctors were unable to save him. A medical examination reportedly confirmed that he died due to injuries sustained in the assault. Following the incident, Mohammed’s family lodged a complaint at the Byatarayanapura police station.

Police are continuing their investigation into the case.