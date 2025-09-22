Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost his cool at the Mysuru Dasara inauguration, shouting at the crowd for disturbing his speech. The viral video overshadowed Banu Mushtaq’s inclusive message, sparking sharp political and public reactions online.

The grand inauguration of Mysuru Dasara 2025 at the Chamundeshwari temple on Chamundi Hills was meant to be a showcase of Karnataka’s rich cultural and inclusive heritage. International Booker Prize-winning writer Banu Mushtaq inaugurated the festival in a moving address that invoked unity, tolerance, and the region’s historical legacy of inclusivity.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

However, the moment that drew the most attention came not from the invited guest but from Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah himself. While delivering his speech, the CM appeared visibly irked by interruptions from the crowd and raised his voice in frustration. Video of him shouting at the audience quickly spread across social media, sparking heated discussions online.

Scroll to load tweet…

Siddaramaiah’s Message Amid the Disruption

In his address, Siddaramaiah defended the government’s decision to invite Mushtaq, responding directly to objections raised by the opposition BJP.

“Banu Mushtaq, though a Muslim woman, is a Kannada poet and writer. She has brought honor to Kannada literature. According to tradition, Dasara is being celebrated for 11 days this year. The state has received good rainfall, and people are smiling. The Jamboo Savari will have special grandeur,” he said.

He further stressed that Dasara was a festival for all people of the state, not for any one religion or caste. “Kannada poet Kuvempu said that one should rise above temples, churches, and mosques. Society should not be divided on the basis of religion or caste. Dasara is a festival for all the people of the state. It is not a festival for a single religion or caste.”

Endorsing his government’s flagship guarantee schemes, Siddaramaiah hit back at critics: “Some warned that continuing the guarantee schemes would bankrupt the state. Has the state gone bankrupt? So far, we have spent Rs 1 lakh crore on our guarantee schemes, benefiting every poor person in Karnataka. Those who opposed these schemes in the past are now copying them. Karnataka's per capita income has increased. In terms of per capita income growth, Karnataka is number one in the country.”

But while his words stressed unity and social welfare, his angry exchange with the audience overshadowed much of his message.

Banu Mushtaq’s Call for Unity

Earlier in the ceremony, Banu Mushtaq delivered a heartfelt speech underlining Karnataka’s inclusive traditions.

“We are inaugurating the Dasara festival today with the blessings of Mother Chamundeshwari. A close friend had once told me that she would take me to Chamundi Hills, but today, Mother Chamundeshwari herself has called me here. Even though some opposition was expressed, the Mother has summoned me. Standing here under her grace is one of the greatest honours of my life,” she said.

Highlighting the legacy of the Mysore royals, she added: “A close relative of mine, who is a Muslim, had served as a soldier here for the Maharaja Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar. The Maharaja trusted and appointed members of all communities, including Muslims, to his royal entourage… This is a garden of peace for all communities. Let us respect one another. May the flowers of this land flourish in unity. Let hatred and intolerance vanish.”

Her remarks drew applause at the venue, in sharp contrast to the CM’s tetchy moment that has now gone viral.

Social Media Reactions to Siddaramaiah’s Outburst

As clips of Siddaramaiah shouting at the crowd spread online, reactions were sharply divided.

“Most arrogant and rowdy CM of Congress,” wrote one user.

Another sarcastically quipped: “One sided policies Lack of coordination among ministers Poor decision making Un-controllable crowd in major cities Water Crisis ... A lot he's dealing with ! Give him some space.”

Others questioned the CM’s ability to handle criticism: “If a CM can’t handle public questions without shouting, how will he handle Karnataka’s real problems?” said another comment.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…