Dussehra 2025: From the pandals of Kolkata to the tribal heartlands of Bastar, the floral artistry of Telangana to the royal grandeur of Mysore, Dussehra showcases India’s cultural richness in countless ways

Call it nostalgia, an excuse for togetherness, or simply a love for traditions—Indians adore festivals. From decorations and dances to fireworks and feasts, every detail adds to the joy. Among them, Dussehra stands out as one of the most vibrant celebrations, blending devotion, culture, and community spirit.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Observed differently across regions but united by the same essence—the victory of good over evil—Dussehra offers unique experiences in every corner of the country. If you wish to witness the diversity of this festival, here are 12 destinations where Dussehra is celebrated with unmatched grandeur.

1. Kolkata’s Durga Puja

In West Bengal, Durga Puja transforms Kolkata into a city alive with sound, colour, and emotion. Visitors wander through artistic pandals, each telling a different story through elaborate themes, enjoy the traditional bhog, and sway to the rhythm of the dhaak during the dhunuchi dance. Goddess's ‘Bondhon’ starts on Saptami, the 7th day of Sharad Navratri and puja goes on till Dashami also known as Vijaya Dashami in Bengal.

While the grand public pandals attract the most attention, the Bonedi Bari pujas—held in Kolkata’s aristocratic old mansions like Sovabazar Raj Bari and Rani Rashmoni Bari—offer a more traditional and intimate glimpse of devotion. On Vijaya Dashami, women bid adieu to the goddess by playing with ‘Sindoor’ also known as ‘Sidoor Khela’.

2. Mysore Dasara

Mysuru’s Dasara is steeped in legend, commemorating the slaying of demon Mahishasura by Goddess Chamundeshwari. Locals say the city itself is named after this mythical event.

The celebrations reflect the warrior spirit of the goddess, with military parades, cultural showcases, and sporting events. Highlights include the royal durbar held inside the illuminated Mysore Palace and the grand Jumbo Savari procession featuring decorated elephants.

3. Kullu Dussehra

In Himachal Pradesh, the Kullu Dussehra is unlike anywhere else. Over 200 village deities are carried in palanquins to join Lord Raghunath’s grand procession at Dhalpur Maidan, a tradition started by Raja Jagat Singh in 1637.

The festival begins only on Vijayadashami, the day it concludes elsewhere. Instead of burning Ravana’s effigies, villagers enact the Lankadahan ritual, symbolically setting fire to Lanka with dry leaves and twigs along the banks of the Beas River.

4. Hyderabad’s Bathukamma

Telangana celebrates Dussehra alongside the floral festival Bathukamma, dedicated to Goddess Gauri. The name translates to “Mother Goddess, come alive.”

Women gather around flower arrangements shaped like temple towers, singing and dancing in circles. The nine-day festival begins with Mahalaya Amavasya and culminates on Durgashtami. Each day is associated with a special food offering (naivedyam), reflecting both devotion and community bonding.

5. Bastar Dussehra

Chhattisgarh’s Bastar Dussehra is unique, stretching over 75 days. Rooted in tribal traditions, it centres around Goddess Danteshwari, revered as the presiding deity of Bastar.

Started in the 13th century by King Purushottam Dev, the festival features distinct rituals like pata jatra (worship of wood), deri gadhai (erection of ceremonial posts), kalash sthapna (urn installation), and muria durbar (assembly of tribal chiefs). The final day, known as ohadi, bids farewell to the deities.

6. Chennai’s Bommai Kolu

In Tamil Nadu, households display Bommai Kolu—tiered arrangements of dolls and idols. While many depict the battle of Goddess Durga against Mahishasura, others represent stories from epics like the Ramayana and Mahabharata, or even everyday life.

Over time, the displays have expanded to include contemporary themes, turning Kolu into a showcase of creativity. Variations of this tradition are also celebrated in Karnataka as Bombe Habba and in Andhra Pradesh as Bommala Koluvu.

7. Varanasi’s Ram Lila

Varanasi hosts one of the most famous Ram Lila performances, staged near Ramnagar Fort since the 19th century under the patronage of Maharaja Udit Narayan Singh.

The entire fort area transforms into Ayodhya, Lanka, and other scenes from the epic. The audience follows the actors from location to location, immersing themselves in the storytelling. Remarkably, even with large crowds, the performances often avoid microphones or loudspeakers, preserving their traditional charm.

8. Madikeri Dasara

In the hills of Coorg, Madikeri Dasara offers a carnival-like experience. Dedicated to Goddess Mariamma, the festival includes unique Karaga dances performed at four temples.

The highlight is the spectacular night parade of ten illuminated floats, each with moving figures enacting mythological scenes. Visitors also relish Coorgi food and coffee while enjoying the music-filled nights.

9. Ahmedabad’s Navratri Mahotsav

Gujarat’s Navratri in Ahmedabad is celebrated with unmatched enthusiasm. For nine nights, people dress in colourful chaniya cholis and kediyus, dancing garba and dandiya until dawn.

A must-see is the traditional aarti dance, where thousands move in circles around glowing lamps. The blend of devotion, dance, and food makes it a festival that lingers in memory.

10. Delhi’s Ram Lila

In Delhi, Dussehra is marked by hundreds of Ram Lila performances across the city, with the Ramlila Maidan show being the most famous. It is believed that this tradition began about 170 years ago during the reign of Mughal emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar.

The festivities include effigy burnings of Ravana, Meghnath, and Kumbhakarna, along with fairs, food stalls, and temple rituals. The festive atmosphere draws crowds from all walks of life.

11. Kulasekarapattinam Dasara

This coastal town in Tamil Nadu becomes a hub of devotion and spectacle during its 10-day Dasara festival centred on the Mutharamman Temple.

Pilgrims arrive in elaborate costumes, entering trance-like states as they perform thara thappattam dances with fire pots in their hands. The music, costumes, and rituals give the celebrations a surreal and unforgettable energy.

12. Kota Dussehra

In Rajasthan, Kota’s Dussehra Mela draws thousands with its cultural shows, plays, and dazzling fireworks. The tradition dates back to 1723 under Maharaj Durjanshal Singh Hada.

On Vijayadashami, massive effigies of Ravana, Meghnath, and Kumbhakarna are set ablaze, followed by lively events like kavi sammelans, mushairas, and even moustache competitions that add a quirky twist to the festival.