    'Classist nonsense': Bengaluru housing society sparks outrage for discriminatory rules on domestic help

    Since being shared, the rules have received criticism online with many users expressing their displeasure. "Me, reading the first three sentences: hey that's not bad, why are people complaining? Me, reading the fourth sentence: oh," a user commented.

    First Published Jun 22, 2023, 4:22 PM IST

    The residents' welfare association (RWA) of a Bengaluru community has asked domestic helpers not to utilise public spaces such as "parks, amphitheatre, gazebos" while they are waiting between jobs. The circular advised "maids" to make use of the waiting spaces instead.

    In a circular, the RWA said that residents feel "uncomfortable when being surrounded by maids everywhere" and "security is not able to monitor common areas". It further said that cooks, carpenters, plumbers sit on the sofa at the building reception. "Most of us have probably stopped sitting on the sofas by now," it added.

    Since being shared, the rules have received criticism online with many users expressing their displeasure. "Me, reading the first three sentences: hey that's not bad, why are people complaining? Me, reading the fourth sentence: oh," a user commented.

    "Why is it so hard for people to understand that they are humans only," another user wrote.

    "Residents may feel uncomfortable when surrounded by maids. Dear residents, I am confident that if we transitioned to a full corporate culture in this domain, you would also not be able to afford maids. Enjoy the privilege until we become a developed country," a Twitter user said.

    "The same maid roaming in your house, cooking for you, cleaning for you is ok. But seeing them around you in the park is troublesome? Pathetic," another user commented.

