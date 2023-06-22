Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi: Man stays in five-star hotel for two years, walks out without making payment

    The hotel norm says that if a guest's pending dues exceed 72 hours, the matter must be brought to the notice of the Financial Controller and CEO. On the contrary, Prakash did not send any information to the higher authorities.

    Man stays in five-star hotel for two years, walks out without making payment; FIR filed
    First Published Jun 22, 2023, 2:59 PM IST

    A five-star hotel in New Delhi has filed a First Investigation Report (FIR) with the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport police station alleging that it suffered a loss of over Rs 50 lakh after one of its guests stayed for over 600 days and checked out without paying a single penny.

    In the complaint, the hotel, Roseate House in Aerocity near IGI Airport, alleged that the guest, identified as Ankush Dutta stayed for 603 days which cost Rs 58 lakh, colluded with one of the hotel staff.

    According to an FIR lodged by Vinod Malhotra, an official from the Bird Airports Hotel Private Limited, which operates Roseate, the head of the Front Office Department of the hotel identified as Prem Prakash who had access to the hotel computer system to keep check of the guests' dues allowed Dutta to violate the hotel norms by staying long without making the payments.

    The hotel's administration suggested the possibility that Dutta had tempted Prakash with money in exchange for allowing him to remain for so long by manipulating the internal software that tracks visitors to the property.

    "A criminal conspiracy was hatched by guest Mr Ankush Dutta along with some known and unknown hotel staff, including Mr Prem Prakash with a motive to gain wrongfully and deprive the hotel of its rightful dues," the FIR said.

    "In pursuance of the said conspiracy, the alleged staff of the hotel forged, deleted, added accounts entries and falsified a large number of entries in the account of the said guest Ankush Dutta in the Opera software system of the hotel," it added.

    According to reports, the hotel said that Dutta had checked into the hotel on May 30, 2019, and had booked a room for a night, adding that he was supposed to check-out the next day on May 31, however, he continued to postpone his check-out date till January 22, 2021.

    According to the FIR, Prakash missed payments from May 30, 2019, to October 25, 2019. Even after October 25, he falsified the outstanding payment report by combining unrelated guests' unpaid invoices into one bill in order to conceal Dutta's unpaid balance.

