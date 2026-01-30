CJ Roy, prominent businessman and philanthropist, supported Bigg Boss Kannada winner Hanumanthu with ₹50 lakh and announced a ₹1 crore scholarship for 201 underprivileged students, leaving a lasting impact on Kannada entertainment and education.

The nation is in shock following the sudden demise of CJ Roy, a prominent businessman and philanthropist renowned for his contributions to both the corporate and entertainment sectors. Roy, who had risen from humble beginnings to become a leading figure in real estate and other industries, reportedly ended his life due to the stress caused by ongoing Income Tax raids. Beyond business, he was widely recognised for his charitable initiatives, including supporting the education of underprivileged children and contributing significantly to the Kannada entertainment industry.

Bigg Boss Kannada: ₹50 Lakh Prize for Hanumanthu

CJ Roy, as chairman of the Confident Group, was actively involved in rewarding talent in Kannada entertainment. In the 11th season of Bigg Boss Kannada, singer Hanumanthu Lamani, who won the hearts of audiences across Karnataka, received a prize of ₹50 lakh from Roy. On the finale stage, Roy personally handed over the cheque and reaffirmed his commitment to social causes, demonstrating his philanthropic vision.

₹1 Crore Scholarship for Underprivileged Children

In addition to the Bigg Boss prize, CJ Roy had announced a ₹1 crore fund to support the education of poor students, scheduled to begin in March 2025. The scheme was designed to provide aid of up to ₹50,000 to each of 201 deserving students who scored above 80 percent in their studies. Roy shared his vision and enthusiasm for the initiative on social media, emphasising the importance of education and encouraging children to focus on learning without worrying about financial constraints.

Encouraging Words for Students

“When I gave a prize of ₹50 lakh to Bigg Boss Hanumanthu, you all celebrated. Now, here is news that will bring double the joy,” CJ Roy had said while announcing the educational aid.

He further added, “I have set aside an amount of ₹1 crore for the education of 201 poor children. You see your parents struggling, so children, focus on your education. Forget about the fees. I will give ₹50,000 each to students who score above 80 percent. This is to motivate poor children. Study well and achieve,” he had appealed through his social media platforms.

CJ Roy’s untimely demise has left many questions regarding the future of the announced scholarships. His legacy, however, continues to inspire both the business and education sectors, leaving a lasting impact on the lives of countless young students and aspiring talents across Karnataka.